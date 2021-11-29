Abolish the GST from the entertainment sector, demands the film fraternity | Bollywood





Last week, TP Aggarwal, president of the Indian Film Producers Association (IMPAA), wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to abolish the 18% GST imposed on the entertainment industry in order to inject blood into it. nine and strength. Speaking to us, Aggarwal said, the GST must be abolished or drastically reduced because the industry needs a new boost to develop as it does today. Due to non-employment and the unavailability of resources during the pandemic, the industry finds itself in a place where it is struggling to survive. Prashant Kulkarni, head of sales, marketing and new business development, Carnival Cinemas, says that when the operations sector does well, the share that everyone involved gets will increase. I don’t think we see the GST cut as a way to make extra money. If the government can do something, even if it cuts the GST to the lowest 5%, it will be a big hit. The next logical step would be for all theaters to run at 100% capacity, albeit with all SOPs in place, he says. Producer Anand Pandit believes that abolishing the GST will bring tremendous relief to operators: as a producer, if there is less stress in even one link in the synergistic chain, we will all benefit. because this is a community where no one can thrive unless everyone does. In the same vein, adds producer Jay Shewakramani: Any tax break that directly makes cinema a regular experience in people’s daily lives is welcome. With government support, the targeted approach should be to make cinemas affordable for all. According to Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd, Chief Business Planning & Strategy PVR Ltd, it is high time for the government to reach out to the sector. This sector has not only been a big contributor to the public treasury, but is also part of the social fabric. With the performance of the Sooryavanshi, Doctor and Punjabi films, we continue to see green shoots and audience support. That said, the last 18-19 months have left a bad impact on the health of the sector, he concludes.

