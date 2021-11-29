Airlines Avoid Thanksgiving Traps As Daily Passengers Surpass Two Million

Holiday week was a test of whether U.S. airlines did enough to prevent the types of problems that led to major meltdowns and thousands of canceled flights.

Sunday was set to be the busiest travel day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Transportation Security Administration predicting some 2.4 million people would pass through U.S. airports. Daily passenger volumes at the airport exceeded two million people for seven consecutive days until Wednesday, November 24. After more moderate volumes Thursday and Friday, the TSA screened more than 2.2 million people on Saturday.

For the most part, the week went well. From Monday, November 22 to Saturday, airlines canceled about 400 domestic flights, just 0.33% of what was expected, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking site. As of Sunday, about 70 flights to, from or within the United States had been cut.

Airlines now face a cloudier outlook after the emergence of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. International travel was boosted after the Biden administration ended a travel restriction regime that excluded non-U.S. Citizens from many countries, and instead required most foreign nationals seeking to travel to the United States to present proof of vaccination.

Now, new Omicron-related restrictions in the US and other countries could make international travel more complex and reduce demand again. The United States is banning foreign nationals of eight southern African countries from traveling to the United States from Monday. For those entering the UK, it will be mandatory to take a PCR test on the second day after arrival and self-isolate until they test negative. Israel has completely closed its borders to foreign nationals.

Thanksgiving is always one of the busiest travel times in the United States, and at the best of times crowds can cause headaches such as long security lines, crowded parking lots, and waiting for taxis. and carpooling. This year has looked particularly tenuous: Airlines that have been caught off guard by the resurgence in travel demand in recent months have at times struggled to recover when things have gone badly, and carriers that have grown from strength to strength. aggressively to capture growing demand have proven to be particularly vulnerable to inclement weather or glitches that have caused their operations to fail for days.

Boone Alexander, who was returning to Boston on Sunday morning after visiting family in Atlanta, encountered a security line stretching around baggage claim carousels upon arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He had arrived at the airport three hours early and therefore had no trouble catching his flight despite the one and a half hour wait at security.

It’s the weekend after Thanksgiving, you know? His fighting conditions, “Alexander said. Yet, he added, the staff handled him very well.”

Airlines’ problems with unruly passengers continued. Law enforcement officers encountered a Spirit Airlines Inc. flight that arrived in Nashville on Saturday night and arrested a passenger for public intoxication, according to airline and airport officials.

We do not tolerate aggressive behavior, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights, ”said a spokesperson for Spirit.

Overall, the weather has been cooperative throughout the past week with no major storms or widespread issues. Airlines also took steps to strengthen operations and avoid problems during what was to be an extremely busy week. Some have reduced the number of scheduled flights to better align schedules with staff and other constraints. A number of carriers have also offered bonuses or additional compensation to employees who work during the holidays, to ensure that airlines do not experience attendance issues.

Southwest Airlines Co., which had struggled to balance a shrinking staffing with an ambitious flight schedule over the summer and fall, said its operations went well during the holiday week. Controllers handled weather zones such as gusty winds in the northeast, rain showers in Texas, and snow around the Great Lakes, and the airline did not have staffing issues for flights. , said a spokesperson.

Our teams worked to prepare the operation for very high holiday load factors; we are proud to have provided strong operational performance to our employees and customers and will continue to focus on getting passengers back home, ”said the Southwest spokesperson.

Airports have also deployed new tools to help manage traffic. Los Angeles International Airport, for example, has rolled out a new system that allows travelers to reserve parking spaces in advance. Its garages were at full capacity, so the pre-booking option was a game-changer, ”an airport spokesperson said.

Alice Gilbert chose to return home to Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday rather than Sunday in hopes of avoiding the large crowds. While there was heavy traffic on the San Diego airport drop-off lane, the TSA PreCheck line moved quickly and its trip went smoothly in the right direction, Ms. Gilbert said.

I would rate my travel experience as very good, ”she said.

