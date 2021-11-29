Entertainment
Jussie Smollett trial begins as ex-Empire actor looks stoic ahead of jury selection
The first day of Jussie Smolletts’ trial officially began in Chicago with the jury selection kicking off on Monday.
The former “Empire” actor continues to claim he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago late into the night of January 2019. Meanwhile, the Abimbola siblings and Olabinjo Osundairo, who worked with him on the TV show, say he paid their $ 3,500 to pose as his attackers.
Smollett arrived in court in a navy blue suit and woolen coat matched with a white dress shirt and gray striped tie underneath. He was wearing a black face mask when he arrived in the building, his arms tied to his family members who were there to support him as he proclaims his innocence. He looked serious and stoic as he entered the courtroom with his followers creating a wall around him. Members of his family accompanied him into the courtroom where they emotionally said goodbye to him and left him at the defense table to watch the proceedings elsewhere in the building.
Seating in the courtroom is limited to accommodate the jury selection pool and social distancing requirements due to COVID-19.
Smollett is accused of lying to police about the alleged attack and has been charged with the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct. A Class 4 felony, the felony carries a sentence of up to three years in prison, but experts said it was more likely that if Smollett was found guilty he would be placed on probation and possibly be sentenced to perform community service.
However, the actor and director had previously pleaded not guilty to new charges arising from the incident, and instead maintained his original story, arguing that the check for $ 3,500 was simply intended for the duo who were his personal trainer.
The brothers are expected to testify at trial and repeat what they have told police in the past that Smollett paid them to carry out the attack in order to increase his public visibility. Meanwhile, it has not been determined whether Smollett will take a stand in his own defense.
Once selected, jurors will likely see surveillance video from more than four dozen cameras that police examined to trace the brothers’ movements before and after the reported attack, as well as video showing the brothers buying a red hat. , ski masks and gloves. from a beauty store a few hours earlier.
Smolletts’ attorneys, led by Nenye Uche, have not explained how they will confront this evidence at trial.
Buried in nearly 500 pages of Chicago Police Department reports is a statement from a woman who lived in the area who said she saw a white man with “reddish brown hair” who appeared to be expecting someone that night. .
She told a detective that when the man turned away from her, she “could see what appeared to be a rope hanging under her jacket.”
His comments could support Smollett’s claim that his attackers draped a makeshift noose around his neck. Additionally, if she testified that the man was white, it would support Smollett’s widely ridiculed statements as the brothers, who are from Nigeria, are black as he saw the pale or white skin around the eyes of one of his. masked aggressors.
Given that there is so much evidence, including the brothers’ own statements, that they participated in the attack, it is unlikely that Smollett’s lawyers will try to prove that they were not involved. . Perhaps this could lead the defense to claim that Smollett was the victim of a very real attack by the brothers, perhaps with the help of other people, who now only involve the actor so that prosecutors do not charge them as well.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
