Jeremy Renner’s “Hawkeye” featured an “Iron Man” villain Easter egg





Jeremy Renner’s Hawk Eye series presented a surprising Iron Man villainous Easter Egg in the first episode. The new series of events from Marvel Studios Hawk Eye starring Jeremy Renner released its first two episodes just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. The first two episodes focused heavily on establishing one of the newest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). In the first episode, we see his archery skills on display, which revealed a surprising Easter egg that harkens back to the original. Iron Man movie. In these Hawk Eye screenshots courtesy of TheDirect.com, we see of the scene in which Kate Bishop points her arrow at the college bell at Stane Tower. It also features a plaque, which has been re-consecrated in honor of Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), who is killed at the end of the first Iron Man movie: This particular Easter egg in Hawk Eye is yet another example of the MCU paying for each of its entries in a modest fashion. Obviously, Obadiah Stane wasn’t a big factor in much of the MCU since his demise in Iron Man, although he makes an appearance in the Killmonger-centric episode of What if…?. Seeing that little Easter egg is just a fun little world-building reward within the franchise. Here’s the synopsis for Jeremy Renners Hawk Eye: Former avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: to return to his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the party spirit. Hawk Eyestars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Fra Free, Brian dArcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini, Simon Callow, Vera Farmiga and Alaqua Cox. Florence Pugh is expected to return in her role as Black Widow. The first two episodes ofHawk Eyeare now available to stream on Disney Plus, with new episodes on Wednesdays. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the Jeremy Renner series, and be sure tosubscribeto the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: TheDirect.com

