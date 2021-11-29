‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor, accused Capitol Hill rioter, was nearly sent to jail after claiming ‘divine’ authority





James Beeks, who played Judas in the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” before his arrest last week for his alleged involvement in the January 6 riot, prompted the judge to consider sending him to jail after telling the court that he had “divine” authority and argued the government had no jurisdiction over him.

“This is all gibberish,” Chief Justice Beryl Howell of the DC District Court said. “Mr. Beeks, you should shut up unless someone talks to you.” ”

The Beeks explosions repeated the Sovereign Citizen movement – a belief that government institutions are fraudulent and therefore followers do not have to respect them – although Beeks told Howell that the term “sovereign citizen” was a “Insult” and an “oxymoron”.

Beeks spoke for himself for most of the hearing after initially saying he wouldn’t act as his own lawyer because “I can’t represent myself because I am myself.”

Prior to the hearing, the Justice Department was not asking that Beeks be kept in jail pending trial. This changed, however, after Beeks asserted his “divine” authority. “An accused who rejects the jurisdiction of the court… rejects the rule of law,” Howell said, “is not generally released until trial,” although the judge ultimately freed Beeks on GPS surveillance when he finally did agreed – after speaking privately with his lawyer – to cooperate. “I can’t erase from my mind what happened before this,” Howell said before listing the conditions, which included “no contact with anyone known to be an Oath Keeper.” Beeks is the second accused of the Capitol riots whose refusal to recognize the justice system has prompted judges to consider sending them to jail, despite prosecutors’ willingness to set them free pending trial. Pauline Bauer, a Pennsylvania restaurant owner, was sent to jail in September after also rejecting the court’s authority over her, refusing to meet basic release conditions and berating the judge handling her case. According to court documents, Beeks joined a group of Oath Keepers on January 6 and attempted to break through a line of police officers guarding a hallway leading to the Senate Chamber. Investigators found Beeks after attending two performances of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” where Beeks played the role of Judas. Howell ordered Beeks to report to pretrial services in Florida by 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

