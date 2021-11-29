Why Are Dogs Hollywood’s Best Emotional Tool?

Dogs have long been used as a weak spot in human psychology, with many people unable to resist petting a cute puppy or helping a whining stray. This bond with dogs has lasted since the earliest days of humans and has only grown over time with the domestication of these canine companions. As more and more people noticed this affinity for four-legged dogs, some began to take advantage of it. Hollywood in particular has used dogs as a mechanism of emotional control for audiences.





It is difficult to determine when dogs first started appearing in movies, however, their appearances can date back to at least the era of silent films. The first dog considered by many to be a true movie star was Blair, a collie who first starred in a film titled Saved by Rover. The success of this film paved the way for other canine movie stars and popularized the name Rover for dogs.

There were a few other famous celebrities, like another Collie named Jean, leading into WWI. After the war, the next big star was a German Shepherd named Rin Tin Tin. This instant star was rescued from a WWI battlefield by the man who would become its owner. Rin Tin Tin appeared in 27 Hollywood productions and both led to the popularization of German Shepherds as pets and greatly contributed to the success of Warner Bros. Studios. Her children would continue to carry this lupine legacy to this day, with the most recent incarnation being Rin Tin Tin XII.









Considering how popular dogs are in the movies, what is it that makes dogs connect with them to such a degree? It is believed that the origins of dog domestication can be traced to mankind’s earliest hunters followed by dogs to pick up the remains left after a hunt. Dogs were slowly brought into homes and bred to help protect families from predators. This long-standing bond with dogs has created a natural bond of security and familiarity in humans.

It has been reported that looking into a dog’s eyes can produce oxytocin, which is basically a signal to the brain to be happy. Part of what helps is that dogs are often seen as rather one-sided. They will exhibit endless love and adoration for their masters and others without necessarily expecting anything else in return. All the treats, pets, and love owners give to their dogs are just a bonus for these devoted friends.









With this connection inherent in dogs, comes a way for people to be manipulated. One of the most common ways to do this is to threaten to hurt a dog. That’s not to say that a director is holding a gun to a dog’s head, threatening to shoot him if viewers don’t enjoy a movie. Instead, these are times when a director lets it be known that danger is serious and real because it is or could be inflicted on a dog. Examples of this can be seen in all areas, most often in disaster movies in which a dog runs away from the impending disaster.





Audiences became unresponsive to whether or not random background characters died. However, with a dog, the audience is immediately able to make a connection. No matter what that dog did before he appeared onscreen, the simple fact that he’s a dog is all it takes for people to make a connection. There have even been many angry forum posts questioning what happened to some dogs seen fleeing disasters, when people weren’t quite treated with the same outrage.

Other films can handle this even more, showing the death of a dog. John wick is a series that used that, killing John Wick’s dog at the very start of the film. No matter what else happened in this movie, many viewers felt that John’s return to murder was justified because of this single action by Russian criminals. Horror movies also use this knowledge, as often a dog killed by mysterious forces is the first sign that something is wrong.





While not all movies use dogs for nefarious purposes, it’s a fairly well-known trope that dogs are loved in the movies. There’s a reason dog stories quickly become bestsellers and then get turned into movies. People love to see dogs and are often suspicious of people. Showing that these prejudices are true in a film makes audiences feel justified in their opinions. There are those directors, like Wes Anderson, who actively fight against these tropes by killing dogs in almost every movie, however, it will be a long, hard fight against human nature for these directors to succeed in making their point. seen.





