Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s Daughter Misha Poses With Cousin, Fans Love Her Long Hair: “She Has More Hair Than Me” | Bollywood





Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha Kapoor have all grown up now. On Sunday, Mira posted a photo of Misha and her cousin, showing off their hair. In the photo, five-year-old Mira and her cousin had their backs to the camera. The cousin is on the left and wears matching sweaters with Misha. They also have the same hairstyle. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, Sister Act! #sistersquad #nextgen. Fans were in awe of Misha’s long, thick hair. Misha has more hair than I do. Mira has taken good care of her hair, one wrote. Omg hair goals, wrote another. Misha has grown so much, wrote another. Omg Missy’s hair however, commented another fan. + Mira and Shahid refrain from sharing photos of their children – Misha and her little brother Zain – on social media. The couple regularly shared their photos on Instagram but stopped doing so two years ago. Mira, however, shares tiny glimpses of them without revealing their faces. Mira and Shahid recently celebrated Misha and Zain’s birthdays with parties she herself hosted. Sharing a birthday message for her daughter, Mira wrote: “Our life started playing out in technicolor when you were born sweetie Misha. Keep shining, be happy and aim for the stars and rainbows. you are the light of our life my dear. The Lord abundantly grace and love forever. Mom and Dad. “ Read also : Mira Rajput shows her around the luxurious Shahid Kapoors 2.89 lakh per night villa in Maldives, watch For Zain, Mira assembled a JCB toy herself and also posted a similar emotional message for him. Mum the Builder. Happy birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day when you could sit with all your concrete mixers and road rollers around you and I would happily spend two hours rebuilding this JCB for you. Build with your imagination and love the way you do. I will take Petrol kisses from you until you are 20! God bless you, my jaan, she captioned her post. Shahid and Mira married in 2015 and became parents to Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born in 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shahid-kapoor-mira-rajput-s-daughter-misha-poses-with-cousin-fans-love-her-long-hair-she-has-more-hair-than-me-101638155339335.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos