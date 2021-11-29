Insecure actor accuses Will Smith of hiring ghost writers over his father’s jokes, fans come to Wills’ defense

Will smith joined Instagram in 2017, giving people an intimate glimpse into her humor, his fearlessness and his love for family. Now an actor and comedian from Illinois is accusing Smith of not being as genuine as some might have thought, and that he has hired people to write his jokes on Instagram.

Langston kerman went on Twitter and fall the bomb on the audience. The actor, who has appeared on HBOs Insecure and South Side, tweeted the day before Thanksgiving that the Pursuit of Happyness star had engaged negroes on his social media account.

(L) Langston Kerman accuses Will Smith (R) of hiring ghost writers for his father’s Instagram jokes. Photo by @ langstonkerman / Instagram, Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

I know so many comedians who had to sign NDAs to help Will Smith write silly daddy jokes for Instagram. And now this nga is talking about throwing up from Py poisoning. The rich are wild.

This big reveal may not have hit the mark the funny guy predicted, as the responses from fans have been resounding, so what!

One person read it for dirt saying: You think U Flexing on Will and really you don’t even make sense its like you mean so badly that he has help with jokes and also make fun of a section he looked at in his new book. Who are you? Because you will look crazy in Hollywood when Will stops your bag! #equipeva

Another simply poked fun at Kerman, who himself wrote for celebrities and was also on the writing team for the Chris Rocks 2016 Academy Awards. The response mocked the actor for taking Smith too seriously, sayingAlso he’s not really a prince. No royal line at all. Just a guy from Philadelphia.

Yet others just teased him for trying to take advantage of the current wave of attention Smith is receiving with the launch of his memoir, Will.

7000 people laugh about it and then there is you lmao

Man, it would’ve been hilarious if somebody took a bait

Apparently the NDAs didn’t work. You are here snitching.

What does joke writing and sex sickness have to do with each other? a person interviewed after reading the second part of the tweet.

The story continues

While it may not relate fluidly to the Dad Joke news, this is a spin on a title related to the rappers’ book Parents Just Dont Understanding.

In one chapter, Smith describes being 16 and being cheated on by one of his first girlfriends. He claims he was hurt so much that it breaks her heart that he took part in a huge sexcapade, having had sex with so many women that he fell ill thinking about having sex.

Not quite poisoning, but apparently close enough for Kerman, a working comedian just announced that he will be performing at the Punch Line comedy club in January, to add this joke on Twitter. While only a few people have the definitive answer regarding these ghostwriting allegations, there is one thing the public knows for sure: the rapper turned actor doesn’t sweat all of this.

The Memoirs of Will Smith Will is now a New York Times bestselling book and is # 1 on this week’s hardcover fiction list.

