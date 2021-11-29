Celebrity Homes News: Camila Cabello lists her Hollywood Hills home | New





POMPANO BEACH, Florida, November 29, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – “Camila Cabello lists Hollywood Hills home” Her heart could be in Havana, but the exotic pop singer Camila Cabello lived a big, bold and beautiful life with her best friend and now ex-partner, Canadian singer Shawn mendes, in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, in a home that has it all, including a recording studio. Camila Cabello residence is now on the market for $ 3.95 million. Despite having been together for two years, the couple have separated but are still each other’s best friends, according to United States Today. Was the split the decision maker to put his house up for sale? In anticipation of all the new changes in her personal life, the sale of her charming Hollywood Hills home is a major next step. Perched above the Sunset Strip, the 3,579-square-foot home brings a taste of the Mediterranean with its walled garden and wrought-iron gate, arches, and light-tiled fireplace surrounds. The four bedroom, four bathroom home was built in 1977 with all 21st century updates while retaining its original charm. With complete privacy in mind, the wall that surrounds the back yard and saltwater pool accommodates indoor / outdoor living. The kitchen and bathrooms are modern and stylish with lots of character in the common areas. The glass doors stack up to create a trailing threshold between the family room and the outdoor patio and the greenery. Ideal for artists or aspirants, the house has a recording studio complete with professional equipment and a vocal booth. The two level home has aged wood floors and tile throughout. The master suite has its own dreamy fireplace. In addition to the pool, there is an outdoor fireplace, barbecue and dining area. Born in Cuba but high in Miami, Cabello’s career began when she appeared on “The X Factor” in 2016 and joined the group Fifth Harmony, created by Simon cowell, where she stood out from the group. From there, she branched out with her mega-hits “Havana“and” Senorita, “winning nearly 100 industry awards, including two Latin Grammys and four American Music Awards. At just 24, Cabello is probably gearing up for a successful future. Hollywood Hills is the perfect location for easy access to studios, a magnet for celebrity-seeking tour buses, and as a backdrop for many movies. Celebrities who have lived and live there understand Katy Perry, Ben affleck, Kevin costner, Britney spears, Bryan Austin Green and Justin timberlake. Denise Rosner compass, Beverly hills, holds the list. For more celebrity house news and home video visits, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Media contact Terry walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-283-9214, [email protected] Twitter, LinkedIn THE SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

