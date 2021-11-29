Bollywood Calendar 2022: 6 Big Movies Of Big Stars To Be Released In April, From January To December, The Most Anticipated Movies Show Will Be Held | 6 big movies from big stars will be released in April, the most anticipated movies fair will be held from January to December





Bollywood 2022 calendar: 6 big films of big stars will be released together in April, from January to December, the show of the most anticipated films will be held The year 2022 is going to be a very interesting year for moviegoers as there are many great films set to be released here. After the Corona period, recently, many great filmmakers have stopped for years and announced movie release dates while waiting for theaters to open. So let’s see how the Bollywood release schedule will be- John’s Attack to be released on Republic Day 2022 will begin with the RRR film by SS Rajamouli. Apart from that, Pan India films Radhe-Shyam and Prithviraj will also be released in January itself. The John Attack and Kashmir Files film will be released in theaters together in January on Republic Day. Gangubai Kathiawadi to be released in February Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi will now be released on February 18 to avoid a box office clash with RRR. Apart from that, Before You Die, Major and Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordar movie will also hit theaters this month. 4 great movies coming in March Ranbir Kapoor’s most anticipated film, Shamshera, will be released on March 18, while Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Many will also be released this month. Bachchan Pandey from Akshay will also be released on March 4. There will be a big clash in April Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad will be released on April 8, followed by Laal Singh Chaddha and KGF Chapter 2 together on April 14. Both films are big stars which can make a difference in the film collection. Apart from these, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan’s Meday, Rocketry and Heropanti 2 will also arrive this month. This is the Bollywood calendar from May to December – These films will be released in May These films will be released in June These films will be released in July These films will be released in August These films will be released in September These films will be released in October These films will be released in November These films will be released in December There is more news …

