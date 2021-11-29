Reports claim voice actor leaked concept art for Resident Evil 4 remake • Eurogamer.net





Reports over the weekend claimed that Resident Evil voice actor DC Douglas leaked concept art for Capcom’s upcoming unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake. The artwork – which Douglas is said to have sent privately to fans via Twitter after discussing his role during a live stream on Twitch – allegedly shows Resident Evil series villain Albert Wesker the role that Douglas has played for many years. But the image also surfaced amid a wave of reports purporting to detail Douglas’ interactions with fans at conventions and online via social media. There are several complaints alleging inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment. So not only did dc douglas break NDA live by admitting to being more western in the part of the separate lanes of the new # redo , but he also sent in some concept art donated by @CapcomUSA_ @ dev1_official #REBHFun #wesker #Resident Evil pic.twitter.com/BlE6orf3tK – Help spread awareness (@BewareCreepyVAs) November 27, 2021 This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to see.

Manage cookie settings Reply via Facebook To claims that he was in possession of the Resident Evil 4 remake artwork and leaked it to fans, Douglas said he was “not hired for any RE games. Done.” He reiterated: “I am not hired by Capcom for any RE games to date.” Via an Instagram story seen by Eurogamer, Douglas released a stronger statement: “I haven’t announced anything, haven’t posted anything and have said on several occasions that I am not under any contract with Capcom (RE4 or otherwise). I will no longer comment on any RE rumors because I have two cats that really need my attention. I look forward to the news from RE4 like the rest of you! “ Regarding the allegations of inappropriate behavior, Douglas shared a link to his Blog where he states that he is the victim of “harassment” and “slander” by a pair of former fans, one of whom admits to having a brief “relationship” with. Screenshots purporting to show Douglas passing the image on to fans via Twitter DMs are widely shared on social media. As of this writing, Douglas’s Twitch and Twitter accounts are both offline. Much of the reporting around the image so far treats it simply as confirmation of a highly anticipated (but so far unofficially announced) upcoming video game project. Douglas has voiced Wesker in a variety of Resident Evil projects, from 2007 Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles to the 2016 Resident Evil Zero HD remaster, as well as in various spinoffs and other appearances, such as in Marvel vs Capcom 3 and Umbrella Corps. His last appearance as Wesker to date was in Capcom’s 2019 Crusader Trading Card Game Teppen. Outside of Resident Evil, Douglas has provided voice work for dozens of other video game projects, perhaps most notably like Legion in the Mass Effect trilogy and Raven in Tekken. Eurogamer has contacted Douglas for comment. “Capcom does not comment on rumors or speculation,” a spokesperson told Eurogamer of the artwork. When asked if Douglas could still be involved in Capcom projects down the line, the publisher told us he had “no announcements to make regarding future projects at this time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-11-29-reports-claim-resident-evil-4-reboot-voice-actor-leaked-concept-art The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos