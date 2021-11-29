Legendary Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpilil has died aged 68





David Gulpilil, a pioneering Indigenous Australian actor, has passed away at the age of 68. The star was well known for her appearances in films such as Wandering, Storm boy and Dundee Crocodile, and has been described as “one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen”. Breaking the news, South Australia’s Prime Minister Steven Marshall said in a statement: It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the death of an iconic artist from ‘a generation that shaped the history of Australian cinema and Indigenous representation on screen David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM). He added: Actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia had ever seen. Gulpilil is from the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolu people and grew up in Arnhem Land. He later became a resident of Murray Bridge. Marshall noted how his role in the 1971 Nicolas Roeg film Wandering “It was the first time that many in Australia and around the world saw an Aboriginal figure portrayed on screen.” He added: “He has faced racism and discrimination and has lived with the pressures of the gulf between his traditional way of life and his public profile. “ Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, and his last project was the autobiographical documentary My name is Gulpilil, released earlier this year. Some of his other credits included The tracker, anti-rabbit fence and Ten canoes, and in 2014, he won the Un Certain Regard award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival for Charlie’s country. Since the news broke, tributes have poured in for the late star, founder of the Asylum Seekers Resource Center, Kon Karapanagiotidis writing: “With his imposing on-screen humanity and talent, David Gulpilil confronted us with our shameful treatment of First Nations people and challenged us to learn from them and not look away. “He taught me so much about how we were in the land of the world’s oldest living culture and I’m so grateful.” Many others shared tributes: This is terrible news. David Gulpilil Valley. A giant of the cinema. A unique talent in a century. An incredible actor, painter, singer and dancer. One of the greatest our nation has ever seen His extraordinary talent forced us to face the history of our nations of genocide and racism – Kon Karapanagiotidis (onKon__K) November 29, 2021 Sad news that one of Australia’s greatest actors, David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu, has passed away. He possessed immense magnetism, skill and intelligence – in the far shot or in the close up, he was in command of the frame. As a storyteller, he also helped change the narrative of this country. -Jason Di Rosso (@jdrrr) November 29, 2021 Vale David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu. rest in peace and power – chloe sergeant (@chlosarge) November 29, 2021 Absolutely devastating news. Vale, David Gulpilil. He forever changed the way Australian cinema represents Indigenous peoples and their cultural heritage. Never forget https://t.co/uCAijoDkzk – NFSA – National Film and Sound Archives of Australia (@NFSAonline) November 29, 2021 Goodbye David Gulpilil. A true icon of Australian cinema. A heartbreaking loss. – Crazy Movies (@MadmanFilms) November 29, 2021 Absolutely devastating to learn that we have lost one of the greatest to ever do so. Vale David Gulpilil – Shari Niliwil Sebbens (@sharileesebbo) November 29, 2021 RIP David Gulpilil – extraordinary actor and man from Mandjalpingu who helped the world better understand Aboriginal culture. Play in movies like Walkabout, Storm Boy, Rabbit Proof Fence. In death he said he wanted to return to his home country in the Northern Territory https://t.co/RYtUoc4NDT – Tony Tassell (@TonyTassell) November 29, 2021

