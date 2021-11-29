5 Iconic Bollywood Movie Outfits That Were Actually Pretty Silly and Made No Sense | Newsondot





What actors wear in movies often becomes a huge fashion trend that is followed by fans even years after the film’s release. These outfits become iconic and synonymous with the character we can’t help but steal for ourselves. Films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun have given us major wedding wardrobe goals, while more recent films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have inspired us with travel outfits.

Dharma productions However, looking at these costumes, we realize that some of them made no sense. Whether bad for the weather or just weird in terms of the characters the actors played, some of the most iconic outfits from Bollywood movies now have us questioning the style of the film.

Yash Raj Films Here are five of those iconic Bollywood costumes that were just plain unnecessary. Raj Aryans sweater look (Mohabbatein)

Yash Raj Films Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Mohabbatien has become so famous that everyone has copied it for Bollywood themed parties and fancy dress. However, take a moment to think about it, who would just buy a cute sweater to hang over their shoulder all the time? We don’t see Raj Aryan wearing the sweater even once in the entire movie and it’s kind of weird. Deepika wearing dresses in Manali (YJHD)

Dharma productions We understood. In the world of Bollywood, actresses are not cold. We don’t expect this from a 21st century millennial film, however, especially when the supporting female role, Kalki, is wrapped in a jacket and muffler. Why is DP walking the streets in a midi dress and a light cardigan? Narayan Shankars Heavy Bandhgala (Mohabbatein)

Yash Raj Films Another gem of Mohabbatein, the director of Gurukul Narayan Shankar only wears the same black heavy bandhgala kurta with a jacket everyday to school, parties and everywhere else I guess. When he’s not wearing this, he’s wearing a crisp white kurta and shawl. We understand that he is strict, but the man must have other clothes. Krrish’s wardrobe before he got his superhero costume (Krrish)

Yash Raj Films Hritik Roshan has a very questionable wardrobe before he became superhero Krrish. He lives in a small mountain village where everyone dresses normally except him. He wears wrap-around sleeveless V-neck shirts with Aladdin pants and a thin stole. If his grandmother wanted to keep him hidden, she should have bought him normal clothes to mix with other people dressed normally. Prems’ obsession with suspenders (Hum Aapke Hain Koun!)

Rajshri Productions Salman Khan’s character Prem was so obsessed with suspenders in this movie that he even wears a pair in the portrayal his older brother does for him. He wears them in the office, at home and at family functions.

Rajshri Productions Someone should have told him that didn’t sound as flattering as he thought. Also, why is Nisha all dressed up late at night at home? Either way, the film’s wardrobe was a big hit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsondot.com/news/5-iconic-outfits-from-bollywood-movies-that-were-actually-pretty-dumb–made-no-sense-4591 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos