How Simon Rex went from Hollywood outcast to Red Rocket Award nominee

How did a former New York model who gave what Gus Van Sant once called “one of the worst auditions I’ve ever seen” start winning acting awards at 47? For Simon Rex, that meant putting his life savings into a desert property in Joshua Tree and considering moving to another house for a living. He is now nominated for a Gotham Award.

On October 23, 2020, the former MTV VJ overheard Sean Baker, a director he didn’t know, who wanted Rex to send an iPhone audition for the lead role in his upcoming film. Baker was set to shoot “Red Rocket” (December 10, A24), his follow-up to “The Florida Project” (which landed a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Willem Dafoe), and wanted Rex to read for down-on-his. – lucky porn star Mikey Saber. “I knew even before I read the script that I was not in a position to say no to Sean Baker’s film, regardless of the content of the film,” Rex said in an interview. “I just knew I had to do something. Otherwise, I would continue to disappear. And I would never have this opportunity.

Rex sent in his audition. Baker replied, “You got the job. I need you here immediately. The film began shooting in Texas three days later. Having no time to prepare or even think about what he was doing, Rex stepped into the role and trusted Baker, who asked him not to involve his reps. (They heard about it after wrapping.) “I could tell from his films he operates from the heart and he’s an empath,” Rex said. “And she’s a lovely person. You just go with your instincts.

Less than a year later, “Red Rocket” was invited to the official competition in Cannes. It’s a two hour and eight minute film, and Rex controls the screen for two hours and five minutes, carrying the film on his shoulders since the opening sequence, when Mikey arrives in town with only the shirt on his back. and somehow coaxes her tough ex, Lexi (Bree Elrod), to let him stay with her and her mother (Brenda Deiss) in the Texas countryside. We watch in fascinated horror as Mikey rebuilds his life selling marijuana to locals, and just as Lexi begins to believe in him again, he falls in love with an underage waitress (Suzanna Son) at a local donut store. He sees porn potential in Strawberry. We see the disaster. Somehow, Rex gets us to encourage Mikey to turn to the light, even though we know he just can’t. It is this con artist, from any industry, who will do anything to get ahead.

Rex had never played a dramatic role. “Then I read the script, like, ‘Whoa, there’s some big shit in here. And I didn’t care. I reached this point where I was living in the desert, nothing was happening, capitulate. I don’t care anymore. Let’s do it, have fun and put caution to the wind. And it worked.

Filmed during COVID, “we were running on a high-flying number all the time,” Rex said. “I let my guard down and I was vulnerable. Before, I might have been, “I’m doing bullshit right now. I was immersed in a world of incredible actors in a real environment, the smells, the sights and the sounds. It wasn’t a Burbank ensemble with a bunch of extras and fakes, with the perfect wardrobe. I was sweating, no makeup, just dirty. I liked shooting a low budget indie, pushing the limits. It was not comfortable. There is no trailer, I would go and sit in my little rental car between stages with the air conditioning on.

The worst streak to shoot came at night as Mikey runs naked and barefoot through a bad neighborhood. “It was scary because we’re doing it without a license,” Rex said. “We run at night in a dangerous neighborhood, hiding from the police. It was a lot, I don’t think a lot of people would have done it. I had a lot of times like this where I just had to get through it. But that one on the physical level was very difficult. They taped the soles of my feet because the old Texas street was gritty. “

Rex’s actor chops are on full display, despite the lack of prep time. But as Rex notes, “I’ve been around enough sociopathic narcissists in Hollywood for over 20 years that I know exactly this type of person. No matter his career, he could have been a Wall Street executive, he could have been an actor, he could have been a lawyer, whatever. This type of person will cut off anyone’s head to get to the top and has no awareness of what they are doing. These people often do. That’s why I haven’t had more success: I’m not that kind of person. But I know that kind of person, and they blindly walk in life hurting people and they don’t care. LA is a really toxic place. And I am hypersensitive to a fault.

The actor donned a tuxedo to walk the Palais red carpet, received the standing ovation and watched the rave reviews (Here’s IndieWire.) Telluride, Deauville, San Sebastian and other festivals followed. In Telluride, “Belfast” star Jamie Dornan, who had starred in “Fifty Shades of Gray,” was impressed, telling Rex, “Dude, I saw your movie, and I was so blown away by your movie. performance. I never got to do what you did. Good job. ” Rex was surprised and touched. “For all of these talented filmmakers and critics to really praise it, I’m not used to that,” he said. “I’m used to being the ‘Scary Movie’ guy and doing funny stuff. And, ‘Oh, you’re funny.’ But it was never like, ‘Wow, what a great movie. Good work.’ This one is a different experience for me; I’ve never really had the praise and respect from my peers and moviegoers, and it feels good to be validated for what you do.

Rex never intended to be an actor. He started out as a model in New York City, which the agent sent him to replace model Marcus Schenkenberg during an MTV rehearsal. That’s when he landed the MTV VJ gig. “I told them, ‘I have no journalism experience. I have no television experience. And I have no broadcast experience. They said, ‘Perfect, you got the job.’ They gave me a job based on me, because you’re just on live TV. You have to be keen. He was good on his feet and did a lot of improvisation.

This experience was the perfect sequence to becoming an actor, thanks to Gus Van Sant, who contacted MTV to audition Rex for a role in “Good Will Hunting”. After two sentences, the director said, “Stop, stop. Simon, this is one of the worst auditions I have ever seen. You are not ready for this. Van Sant advised Rex to take acting lessons. He signed up immediately, knowing he would have a short lifespan on MTV.

After the network laid off all VJs on the same day and his roommate committed suicide (he died in hospital when the ventilator was removed), Rex abruptly left New York. He moved to LA to start his MTV buzz all over again. “I just started to book everything,” he said, “because I didn’t care. I was really like, ‘whatever.’ I had confidence and pride. And I was young, naive and arrogant, and it worked. And I just walked in and started booking all these WB shows and movies. The Warner Brothers network gave me six figures not to audition for other networks. I bought a house in the hills. I was doing very well. And like anything else, it comes in waves and I wasn’t the new shine after a while. And the work slows down and then goes up, up and down.

The “Scary Movie” series was extremely popular, but had a downside. “It was an interesting puzzle because it brought me a lot of money and a lot of fame. But then, in Hollywood, everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s that kind of’ horror movie ‘. He’s not a real actor. Because you just slide over a banana peel, which is its own thing.

In a way, Rex never felt out of place. “I feel like this everywhere I am,” he said. “I feel that with the actors. This is what I felt when I continued my music. I felt like this when I was a model. I felt like this when I was VJ. I feel like this leaf goes through all these different worlds that I find myself in, but I’m not really attached to anything. I have never been considered a real actor. And I don’t know if I thought of myself as such until very recently, because this movie gave me the confidence and the platform to show something more than just comedy. This movie had a lot of real moments that I don’t think I could have done 10 years ago because I didn’t go through the life experiences that I had to make myself suffer. It went to the depths of vulnerability.

Although Rex made some notorious NSFW solo videos early in his career that kept him from working at family-friendly stores like Disney, he said he didn’t use that experience to play Mikey Saber. . “Everything that has happened has led me to this now in my life,” he said. “It happened 30 years ago. I was just a kid. I think there are a lot of misconceptions about it. It’s not like it’s been my career for years. , and that’s what I did. It was just something that happened. It’s not about Mikey’s career, but more about the type of person he is. it’s not just about what he does for a living. So there’s nothing that I took out of my life that I applied to Mikey. There really isn’t really a connection in my life. .

On the contrary, he would like “Red Rocket” to open up a discussion about sex in the movies. “Hollywood needs something like that,” he said, “a little gritty, uncomfortable, sexual, dirty, something that maybe can open the conversation in America, which is so sexually coiled compared to other parts of the world. But it feels like in our culture and our society, there’s a lot of shame around sex and nudity and all that stuff. especially after a year and a half. What’s more important? What are we talking about? So I hope this movie can make people relax a bit, laugh, laugh have fun and relax about these things so taboo because it’s like we have to grow up.

Next step: Rex now has a manager and a publicist to make the most of what is both a return and a discovery. He returns to New York in the spring. He shot the comedy “Down Low” with Lukas Gage and Zachary Quinto. “My Dead Dad” played the festival circuit. And in Katie Aselton’s comedy “Mack & Rita”, co-star Diane Keaton told her, “You’re good, kid!”

Things are improving. “These little moments are happening,” he said. “So I take advantage of it. I am not too caught up in the ego. I am delighted to receive, kind, respect and adoration. And it gives me the confidence to keep working and doing good things. And yes I’m making my choice and a year ago I couldn’t get arrested. Let’s see what happens. “

