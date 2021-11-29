More ‘Spider-Man’ Movies From Marvel, Sony After No Way Home – The Hollywood Reporter





Tom Holland’s Spider-Man remains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to producer Amy Pascal. Sony and Marvel Studios are weeks away from unveiling Spider-Man: No Path Home, the latest co-production between the two studios, and Pascal says there are more plans for Holland, Sony and Marvel led by Kevin Feige to collaborate. “This isn’t the last movie we’re going to do with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man film ”, Pascal said one in interview with fandango published Monday. “We’re getting ready to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We think of this as three movies, and now we’re going to move on to the next three. This isn’t the last of our MCU movies. Sony insiders note that while the studio has a close relationship with Holland and Feige and hopes to continue their collaboration, there are no official plans for a trilogy at this point. No way home debuts on December 17th and follows Back home (2017) and Far from home (2019), which grossed $ 1.1 billion worldwide and is Sony’s highest-grossing film ever. Sony, which has long controlled the film rights to Spider-Man, made five films starring the hero from 2002 to 2014, three directed by Sam Raimi and two by filmmaker Marc Webb. In 2015, a year after Webb The Incredible Spider-Man 2 (2014) Underperforming at the box office, Marvel and Sony unveiled an unprecedented partnership that saw Spider-Man appear in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War (2016) and would see Feige and Marvel produce a series of Sony-released Spider-Man films. The deal not only put Spider-man in the MCU, but made him a central figure and allowed him to interact with his other characters, seeing him play a major role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). The Sony-Marvel deal fell apart shortly after the release of Far from home, spilling out into the public arena and causing plenty of trouble among Spider-Man fans. (Hollande even called then CEO Bob Iger to ask him to strike a deal with Sony). In September 2019, Sony and Marvel revealed that they had entered into a new deal that would see Holland complete their trilogy and also appear in another MCU movie. In addition to its Spider-Man films, Sony has its own universe of Marvel characters, with Jared Leto’s Morbius slated for release next year and a Kraven the Hunter film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the works. The studio has found success with Tom Hardy as Venom, with Venom: let there be carnage including a post-credits scene that saw the character enter the MCU, apparently setting up a confrontation with Spider-Man that could be further teased in No way home, which deals with villains from different universes joining the MCU. No way home, from director Jon Watts, also stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, as well as villainous Spider-Man actors Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro).

