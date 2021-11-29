Where to start with Stephen Sondheim: 10 of the best of the maestro | Stephen Sondheim

Sondheim is gone but his songs and shows, as Cameron Mackintosh said, will be played forever. Fortunately, there are a multitude of material recordings, documentaries, books that give us a good idea of ​​his impact on the culture of his time. I offer here a top 10 list that is highly selective and intensely subjective; but then each of us has our own store of memories and favorite works of Sondheim.

1. Company

I greatly admired the re-gendered version of Marianne Elliott, who is currently playing in New York, but I reverted to the original Columbia recording for various reasons. The first is that I stumbled upon the Broadway show one summer night in 1970 and I can honestly say I had a life changing experience. I never realized that a musical could ditch the plot yet still be compelling, and although recently married, I instinctively recognized her portrayal of single loneliness: Hal Princes’ production also captured the meaning perfectly. Manhattan’s neurotic frenzy. As a bonus, I would recommend DA Pennebakers’ brilliant documentary on the album recording, showing Elaine Stritch making her way to the desired perfection.

Amazon original distribution album; the documentary is on Blu-ray by Criterion

2. Side by side by Sondheim

Sondheim’s work, like Shakespeare’s, has inspired many anthologies. The first and in many ways the best was this compilation from 1976 which debuted at the John Dankworth-Cleo Laine Festival in Wavendon and which had a triumphant first night in London at the Mermaid in 1976. It hit a number of targets: she showed Sondheims her talent as a musical playwright, her mastery of dramatic monologues and her ability to write affectionate pastiches. With an urban composition by Ned Sherrin and a dazzling rendition by David Kernan, Julia McKenzie and Millicent Martin, the show consumed Sondheim’s long love affair with British audiences.

Amazon original distribution album

3. Pacific openings

WS Gilbert would have been inspired to write The Mikado while going to a Japanese exhibition in South Kensington. Sondheim had a similar revelation when he encountered a Japanese triple screen at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The daring idea of ​​making a musical from the collision of American and Japanese cultures was born with John Weidman. But Sondheim claimed that the sight of a lush tree towering over an otherwise white triptych taught him the cardinal lesson that, in art, less is more. The result is one of the most revolutionary musicals of all time. I would recommend both the original recording of the cast and that of the English National Opera as well as a visual recording of the Broadway production influenced by Hal Princes Kabuki.

Original distribution album and Amazon ENO Registration

4. Sweeney Todd

I recorded this dub, in 1980, one of two (My Fair Lady being the other) enduring works of popular musical theater written in my lifetime. I should have added West Side Story but I stand by what I’ve said since I’ve seen the show over the years work in countless spaces large and small. From this first piercing industrial whistle, we are seized by a drama of revenge which mixes rage against social injustice and romantic tenderness. All of Sondheim’s emotional complexity is there. Hal Princes’ wife once said that there is a touch of Sweeney in Sondheim himself and that his brilliant score has echoes of Britten, Copland and Stravinsky. Wherever it is staged, we always see Sweeney Todd’s tale.

Original cast album, starring Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury, from Amazon

Stephen Sondheim with James Lapine in 1985. Photograph: Sara Krulwich / Getty Images

5. Passionate

It has always been one of Sondheim’s least popular shows, but it remains one of his most captivating and mysterious. Based on an Italian film, itself derived from a 19th century novel, it is the story of a handsome officer pursued relentlessly by a sickly young woman in an isolated garrison. The theme, in Sondheim’s score and James Lapines’ book, is the incurable obsession with love. Whichever way you classify it and Sondheim himself said it was close to a chamber opera, like Brittens The Abduction of Lucretia it haunts you as tenaciously as the feverish Fosca is its object of. desire. It was perfectly revived by Jamie Lloyd at Donmar Warehouse in 2010.

Amazon original distribution album

6. Gypsy

I tend to cherish my original recordings of Sondheim’s shows although here he is purely the lyricist, with Jule Styne writing the score and Arthur Laurents the book, but this is an occasion where the revival overtakes its predecessor. Angela Lansbury was so powerful as Momma Rose in 1973 that you thought the character would have been a Broadway star. Corn Jonathan Kents 2014 Chichester’s production had total dramatic meaning. Imelda Staunton was the perennial aspirant of animated showbiz, even appearing on stage at her daughter’s big audition. Still, when it comes to the solo numbers that end each act, Staunton unforgettablely suggested a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

DVD, Blu-ray and streaming from Amazon

7. Six of Sondheim

This award-winning HBO documentary, directed and co-produced by James Lapine, uses six classic Sondheim songs as a way to explore his craft and examine his life. The analysis of the songs is fascinating. We learn how Somethings Coming from West Side Story was written on an exhilarating day with Leonard Bernstein and used baseball metaphors to convey Tony’s propulsive energy. But the songs are associated with interviews from different stages of Sondheim’s life. The verbal spirit is there, as when he says that I have osmosis in the Hammerstein house. The same is true of the emotional pain as in her revelation that her mother, on the eve of open heart surgery, sent her a note saying that the only regret in her life was that she gave birth to you.

At HBO and Now tv

Lots to Celebrate (L to R) Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, Elaine Stritch, Donna Murphy and Marin Mazzie at the Avery Fisher Hall concert to mark Sondheim’s 80th anniversary. Photography: Richard Termine / AP

8. Anniversary concerts, 2010

Sondheims 80th anniversary led to a multitude of celebrations. Two concerts, in particular, stand out. One of them was at Avery Fisher Hall in New York in March, where the stars were in attendance: Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters gave us the best of Sunday in the Park With George, Elaine Stritch proclaimed Im Still Here and Michael Cerveris held up the razor. George Hearn, a former Sweeney Todd, in Pretty Women. Not to be outdone, the Proms hosted their own birthday concert in July: the highlight for me was Simon Russell Beale, Daniel Evans and Julian Ovenden performing Everybody Ought to Have a Maid Joy.

At DVD and Youtube

9. The Oxford Handbook of Sondheim Studies edited by Robert Gordon

Sondheim has provided a fair amount of study in book form and we look forward to David Benedict’s biography. In the meantime, this excellent book offers 27 essays that combine academic and theatrical analysis. In the first category, Dominic Symonds traces the ties between Oscar Hammerstein and Sondheim, showing how the palindromic structure of the South Pacific in which themes and songs echo and has a repeated impact on Into the Woods. Meanwhile, Keith Warner, who directed Pacific Overtures for ENO, is a passionate advocate for subsidized theater encompassing not only Sondheim but also works such as Rodgers and Hammersteins Allegro. A fan book that takes Sondheim seriously.

Posted by OUP

10. The finishing of the hat by Stephen Sondheim

It is arguably the only really necessary book on musical theater. It doesn’t just contain all of Sondheim’s lyrics from Saturday Night to Merrily We Roll Along (a subsequent volume updates us). It is first and foremost a study of the art of lyric writing: he argues that the three great principles are content dictates form, less is more and God is in the details and goes on to show where Sondheim himself and his fellow lyricists succeeded. and failed. If Sondheim is often hard on others (Alan Jay Lerner is a one-colored chameleon, Noel Coward is too cautious), he is even harder on himself. But the book is proof that Sondheim was throughout his life a restless perfectionist whose nagging dissatisfaction was the source of a grand and enduring art.

Posted by Penguin Random House