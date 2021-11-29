House of Gucci Review: Toxic Family Business | Entertainment

The family business must stay out of the family drama, or is it the other way around?

House of Gucci is a crime drama based on the book of the same name. It was directed by Ridley Scott, known for this year for The Last Duel and Gladiator. The film was written by Becky Johnson and Roberto Bentivegna.

The film follows Patrizia Reggiani and her marriage to Maurizio Gucci for 20 years. Over time, Patrizia Reggiani manipulates her way to the top to push Maurizio to power over the family brand Gucci, all before he collapses on her.

House of Gucci is almost an engaging, thrilling and captivating crime film. But even performances cannot save this winding and too long film.

The film has a star cast, with Lady Gaga as Patrizia, Adam Driver as Maurizio, Jared Leto as cousin Paulo, Al Pacino as Uncle Aldo and Jeremy Iron as Uncle Aldo. Father Rodolfo. The performance is overkill and hammy, but in the best possible way. Everyone blends into their roles, and they really sell that glamorous, extravagant lifestyle that the Guccis live. Even though the accents are awkward and not very precise at all, it still works thanks to the actors’ dedication to the curious, Jared Leto had the most precise accent, according to The cup.

Despite the terrific and melodramatic performances, the rest of the film can’t keep up and it lags behind. Told for two and a half hours, the film does not sufficiently justify its duration. It goes on and on about little details that go next to nothing. Even when it starts to get more interesting and exciting, it is too little too late and there is no enthusiasm for the events.

It’s a slow burn when it should have been a mile-a-minute exploration through this family of stabbing, conspiracy, and connivance. There is no real pacing or rationale for the length of the film. Granted, there’s a tighter two-hour movie buried in this Gucci handbag movie, but as it is, the movie slowly sinks over time.

That doesn’t mean it’s horrible or completely boring. It’s always an intriguing story that’s mostly done with skill. The cinematography is strong even when it mixes too many muted and muddy colors, and the soundtrack is a killer portrayal of the era and gives the film a much-needed rejuvenation.

The editing is also good, but the duration of the film is not very clear. It was shocking to understand that 20 years had passed in the film.

There just isn’t enough life, energy, or style to really hold this movie together. The films’ dry, calculated approach might work well as a shorter film, fitting in with some of the plot that occurs to gain family and corporate power. But this approach is much more noticeable in a longer movie, and it can really drag on at times.

The only time any notable stylistic choices took place was the switch to black and white when taking press photos. This only happened three times in the movie, but they were placed so far apart that it was barely recognizable. This decision is interesting, especially to change the presentation of some films, but it is simply not enough.

House of Gucci takes the wrong approach for the type of story it wants to tell. The performances are grand, but the rest of the film falls far short of the melodramatic characters.

What should have been a huge, thrilling, and thrilling story about one of the biggest fashion brands of all time fails to capture viewers’ attention through its overall execution. The film misses the mark by a decent margin, resulting in a somewhat boring film.

It’s frustrating because the plan for this type of film has already been defined. Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas is not only one of the best mafia movies of all time, but it’s a masterclass on information management, rhythm and a dozen characters in under two hours and half. Even Craig Gillespies I, Tonya does it well and in style, telling both a crime story and a sports drama.

Although it tries to stand out, this film flounders without knowing what it is doing. It was like reading an essay, but the kind where the person skimps it over and overwrites it on purpose to fill in an arbitrary length. That’s good, but it’s really hard to justify that length and he doesn’t.

It will likely appeal to moviegoers in general, especially with its high audience score on Rotten tomatoes. However, this is more of a counterfeit Gucci handbag than anything else.

Note: 3 out of 5.