Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushmita Sen, Mehreen Pirzada, and more …

Ayushmann Khurrana: “Money Heist” has rightfully found a place of pride in pop culture

Bombay– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana confessed his love for the popular Spanish series “Money Heist” and paid tribute to his favorite character “Professor” played by Sergio Marquina.

In a fun take, the star paid tribute to the famous ‘Teacher’ character, launching the #IndiaBoleCiao fan contest for fans to capture and share their love for the series. Ayushmann is also seen singing his own rendition of the classic “Bella Ciao” on the piano.

Ayushmann said, “Over time I have become a huge fan of ‘Money Heist’ and it has rightly found a place in pop culture. Working on this unique project has been special considering my fondness for the show as well as the “Professor”.

The Bollywood actor is disappointed as the Netflix show draws to a close as the final five episodes of “Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2” air on December 3 on Netflix.

Ayushmann added, “The characters give us an immersive experience and you feel completely invested in their journey throughout the series. While I’m super excited for the final, it’s really disappointing that this heist is coming to an end.

Sushmita Sen on the Set of “Aarya” During the Pandemic: We Have Become Lockdown Specialists

Bombay– Ram Madhavni’s “Aarya” has become one of the most gripping crime thrillers. An official adaptation of the successful Dutch series “Penoza”, the star of Sushmita Sen returns with her second season.

The main character will become more fierce after rushing through the dark alleys of the crime world. Interestingly, both seasons were filmed during the pandemic with the entire crew protecting themselves inside a biological bubble.

Sushmita recently spoke about her experience working during lockdowns and how everyone has done both seasons with clinical precision, she said: “We’ve become lockdown specialists now! Either we go out during confinement, or we shoot during, it’s our novelty. When we finished filming “Aarya 2”, in our farewells, we said how blessed we were to be working during the pandemic. “

She credits the incredible teamwork behind the successful climax, as she adds, “There were so many people who had to sit at home, but it’s also a great culmination of teamwork. We had Disney + Hotstar, Ram Madhvani, the whole crew and the cast together. Everyone just followed the rules and made it happen.

Sharing her work experience in a bio bubble, the actress declares: “My God! The very definition of a bubble is now etched in my mind forever. For any crew member, working in a PPE kit, covered from head to toe for 10 hours a day, is really tough. “

Mehreen Pirzada likely to star in Nagarjuna’s ‘The Ghost’

Hyderabad– Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming film, “The Ghost”, is directed by Praveen Sattaru. With two filming schedules completed, the creators of “The Ghost” still don’t know who to choose against Nagarjuna in an important role.

Months ago, actress Kajal Aggarwal left the project for personal reasons. After that, it was reported that actress Ileana D’Cruz would step into her shoes, which turned out to be wrong. From close sources, we learn that Mehreen Pirzada has joined the team of this next film, which promises to be a thriller.

Manufacturers are due to make an official announcement soon. Mehreen, who recently appeared in films like “Manchi Rojulochaie”, is busy with her upcoming film “F3”, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

Director Praveen Sataaru, who rose to fame instantly with his thriller “Garuda Vega”, looks pretty confident in this film. ‘The Ghost’ has Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles.

Two programs of “The Ghost” have already been completed and a new program will be rolled out soon. Nagarjuna, who is currently busy with his next family artist “Bangarraju”, will soon be joining the sets of “The Ghost”.

Vivek Oberoi shares what his parents think about his acting job

Bombay– The next season of “Inside Edge 3” will feature Vivek Oberoi’s character Vikrant Dhawan seeking revenge on his mentor, who unleashed him in Season 1.

The actor, who has received rave reviews for his portrayal of the character, has revealed what his parents think about his performance on the show.

Speaking of his mother Yashodhara Oberoi’s opinion of his work, the actor said, “My maa is my biggest supporter and die-hard fan. However, she has yet to watch the second or third episode of the first one. The reason is that she can’t see her son as the villain he is in ‘Inside Edge’.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi’s father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi watched all episodes from both seasons. Sharing what his dad thinks about his work, Vivek adds, “Unlike my mom, my dad is my biggest critic. While he supports my work, being one of the best players in the industry, he also views my work through a critical lens.

“I look forward to his comments and his words have always served me well in the long run. As for my turn as Vikrant Dhawan, I think my father liked my performance. My performance is inspired by his role in the 1981 film “Shradhanjali” which won him countless awards during this time. The negative character he tried out in that movie had an easy, cool and smiley demeanor, unlike the villains of the time who wore their meanness on their sleeves, ”he concluded.

Salman tries his hand at “charkha” at the Sabarmati ashram

Bombay– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Ahmedabad to promote his latest release “Antim: The Final Truth”. He even visited the famous Sabarmati Ashram.

The actor was pictured at the Sabarmati ashram on Monday and even tried his hand at the spinning wheel or “charkha”.

The superstar looked dapper in jeans paired with a light green t-shirt. In the photos obtained, the star ‘Dabangg’ can be seen sitting on the ground and observing the workings of a charkha. He then tries to make it turn.

He was also seen writing a special message in the guestbook.

“Antim: The Final Truth” marks the return of Salman Khan to the big screen after a long wait of two years. The megastar was seen earlier in ‘Radhe’ which had a hybrid release split into OTT and a theatrical release outside of India.

“Antim: The Final Truth” starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films. (IANS)