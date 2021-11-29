Entertainment
Tom Ford and Gucci respond to Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” movie
Tom Ford doesn’t mince words when it comes to his thoughts on “House of Gucci”.
And neither is the Gucci family. The luxury clothing brand and fashion designer, 60, have expressed their disgust at the film.
Ford was the creative director of the fashion brand Gucci from 1994 to 2004. So it was perfectly fitting for the designer and filmmaker to give his opinion on the drama of the set Ridley Scott.
Actor Reeve Carney portrayed the young and rising Ford in “House of Gucci,” and the fashion designer wrote his thoughts on the film in an essay for Air Mail.
He enjoyed the costumes and sets from the film, as well as the performances of stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.
“The film rivals the nighttime drama ‘Dynasty’ for subtlety, but does so on a much larger budget,” Ford noted.
“The movie is … well, I’m still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt like I had experienced a hurricane. when I left the theater, “he wrote.” Was it a farce or a gripping story of greed? “
The “A Single Man” director continued, “I laughed aloud a lot, but was I supposed to?” He then referred to the performances of Al Pacino, as Aldo Gucci, and Jared Leto, as his son Paolo Gucci, and said they were a “Saturday Night Live version” of the family. Gucci.
Ford went on to explain that Leto’s portrayal of Paolo did not resemble that of the actual businessman. “Paolo, whom I met on a number of occasions, was indeed eccentric and did goofy things, but his general demeanor was certainly not like the crazy and apparently mentally challenged character of Leto’s performance,” Ford wrote. .
Ford concluded that he was “deeply sad for several days after watching ‘House of Gucci’.”
“It was hard for me to see the humor and camp in something that was so bloody. In real life, none of it was camp. It was absurd at times, but ultimately it was tragic. “He wrote.” But with the solid performances of Gaga and Driver, powerful and over the top representations of the entire cast, impeccable costumes, stunning sets and beautiful cinematography, the movie, I guess , will be a hit.Slatter the Gucci name through things and they usually sell.
The Gucci family also released a scathing but savage statement, via variety, in response to the film Monday. The fashion dynasty said: “The production of the film did not bother to consult with the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci as chairman of the company for 30 years [played by Al Pacino in the film] and members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them, according to the statement.
It’s extremely painful from a human perspective and an insult to the legacy the brand is built on today, the statement continued. “[The film] could not be further from the truth.
The screenplay was written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, based on the book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden.
The family statement continued, Gucci are a family who live by honoring the work of their ancestors, whose memory does not deserve to be disturbed for putting on a show that is fake and does not do justice to its protagonists. . Finally, they added that the Gucci family members reserve the right to act to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and those close to them.
