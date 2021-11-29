Bollywood Brass Band – Newbury Spring Festival

The Bollywood Brass Band is the pioneering Indian-style wedding orchestra in the UK, playing the great tunes and compulsively dancing rhythms of the world’s most popular music.
In this special show, celebrity band RD Burman, the master of funky Bollywood soundtracks from the 70s and 80s with video projections of the original Bollywood films.
Wielding saxophones, tabla, dhol drums and a colossal sousaphone, the BBBs are one of the most colorful, joyful and exhilarating groups around.
Six searing horns and three awesome drummers blend Hindi cinema’s greatest hits with raging Indian wedding music and Punjabi beats.
Jasmin daffu dhol drum
Rav Neiyar table
Philippe DAmonville drums
Sarha moore saxophone
Kay charlton trumpet
Steve Jolie trumpet
Dave jago trombone
Sara mann trombone
David Aird sousaphone
Marc Allan video projection
20
Platinum Friends priority booking from 10 a.m. on Tuesday February 15
Gold Friends Reservation from 10 a.m. on Wednesday February 16
Reservation of friends from 10 a.m. Thursday February 17
Public reservation from 10 a.m. Thursday 2 March
… lively, exuberant and exquisite
Robin Denselow, goalkeeper
The band plunder the Bollywood cannon and throw Brazilian samba, Punjabi percussion and British cheek into the Bhangra mix… With the BBB lineup blowing, scrambling for space and delivering occasional sizzling solos, it was a sensory assault that oozed good humor and sent people loudly into the night
Standard Evening