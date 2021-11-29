Acclaimed Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dead at 68

Australias Most acclaimed Indigenous actor David Gulpilil has died of lung cancer, a government chief said on Monday. He was 68 years old.

Gulpilil found his widest audience with his roles in the hit 1986 film “Crocodile Dundee” and director Baz Luhrmanns’ 2008 epic “Australia” in a career spanning five decades. It has often been described as a bridge between native Australia and the outside world that never fits comfortably into either place.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the death of an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen”, South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said. .

An accomplished didgeridoo player, Gulpilil rubbed shoulders with Jimi Hendrix and BobMarley. He was celebrated in New York and Paris. He also spent periods of his life as an itinerant drinking and sleeping in parks in the city of Darwin, northern Australia, and spent time in prison for alcohol-related offenses.

Gulpilil was born on tribal lands in the sparsely populated wilderness of Australia’s northern border in the early 1950s, his friend and caregiver Mary Hood said. His date of birth was recorded as July 1, 1953, a date of conjecture set by local missionaries.

Early contact between Indigenous Australians and the outside world was becoming scarce but continued in the remote Outback for another 30 years from the time of Gulpilil’s birth. Family groups followed nomadic traditions unaware that their lands had been colonized by Britain two centuries earlier.

Gulpilil said he had never seen a European Australian before he was 8 and considered English his sixth language, his biographer Derek Rielly wrote. The remaining 13 were native dialects. The first name of Gulpilils was imposed on him at school.

Gulpilil was a 16-year-old ceremonial dancer performing in the indigenous mission of Maningrida in 1969 when he met British director Nicolas Roeg, who was researching locations. Gulpilil starred in Roegs’ acclaimed 1971 film “Walkabout” as a young loner wandering the Outback as part of a tribal rite of passage, which meets and rescues two lost British children. The British siblings were played by teenage Jenny Agutter, who later rose to fame in Hollywood, and the director’s 7-year-old son Lucien.

The roles followed in the popular films “Storm Boy” in 1976 and “The Last Wave” in 1977.

His last role was in the 2019 remake of “Storm Boy”, in which he played the father of the original’s central character, Fingerbone Bill.

Gulpilil recalled learning how to binge on alcohol and drugs from counterculture icon Dennis Hopper, who starred in the 1976 film about an Australian outlaw from the 19th century, “Mad Dog Morgan”. The 22-year-old Indigenous actor had third place on the film poster after Hopper and Jack Thompson, a mainstay of Australian cinema.

Gulpilil won several best actor awards for the 2002 film “The Tracker” directed by Rolf de Herr, in which he played one of the many Aboriginal men that Australian police routinely used as runaway stalkers in the Outback.

Weeks before the film’s release, reporters visited him in the small indigenous community of Ramingining on its tropical tribal lands infested with crocodiles. He lived in a hut with his then-partner, the native painter Robyn Djunginy, without electricity or running water.

They cooked kangaroo meat and fish over an open fire under a tin roof. Hunting spears hung from a rafter, and Gulpilil kept a wooden native fighting club known as nulla nulla for protection.

“I was raised in a tin shed. I wandered around the world in Paris, New York now I’m back in a tin shed,” Gulpilil said.

He presented himself as a victim of his own fame and of his own people’s misunderstanding of his position in the world.

“People tell me: You are a big name. You have money. Why don’t you buy yourself a house; leave Ramingining? ” he said.

“This is my country. I belong here and I am broke,” he added.

It wasn’t clear exactly why he was broke. He was vague about what he earned over the years, and the wealth in Indigenous Australian society is communal, tending to permeate relatives and friends.

Back then, Gulpilil liked to drink beer, smoke marijuana, and have kava. But because all three were off limits in Ramingining, he avoided some of the temptations of excess city living.

Gulpilil’s friend and caregiver Hood first met him in 2006 at the Darwin premiere of “Ten Canoes”, the first feature film in an indigenous Australian language.

Gulpilil narrated the film and his son, Jamie Gulpilil, was part of the cast mostly drawn from Ramingining.

“When I first met him, I saw real cuteness,” Hood said. She recognized that there was also a “dark” side.

A Darwin judge sentenced Gulpilil in 2011 to one year in prison for breaking the arm of his then partner, native artist Miriam Ashley, during a drunken argument at a Darwin home. He used his time in prison to turn away from alcohol and cannabis.

Hood regularly visited Gulpilil in prison. He was released to live with her and, for a time, Ashley at Hoods Darwin’s home while on parole. He eventually followed Hood to Murray Bridge in the state of South Australia, 2,200 miles from Ramingining and his traditional homeland.

Hood became his caregiver after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in 2017.

He is survived by his sisters Mary and Evonne, his daughters Makia and Phoebe and his sons Jamie and Jida. Director Peter Weir said in an interview in New York City in 1977 while promoting his supernatural thriller “The Last Wave” that Gulpilil created unspeakable personal tensions by straddling two disparate cultures.

“It’s enigmatic. He’s an actor, a dancer, a musician. He’s a tribal man, initiated into tribal ways,” Weir said. “He has one foot in both cultures. It’s a huge pressure on the man.”