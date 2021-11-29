Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrive in Arlington, tickets go on sale Friday







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Tickets on sale Friday December 3e at 10 a.m. for the Legendary Western Weekend, which should also feature the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA

ARLINGTON, Texas (November 29, 2021)Teton Ridge, a brand dedicated to promoting and preserving America’s iconic Western culture and cowboy-inspired sporting events, today announced thatThe Americanlegendary western weekend will feature a live concert by GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum musiciansTim mcgrawandHill of FaithSunday March 6.

Hosting a concert of this magnitude will really upliftThe Americanto new levels, said Teton Ridge Sports executive vice president Ellen Newberg. Providing fans with a live performance from world-renowned powerhouses Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will add first-class entertainment to an already extraordinary weekend atThe crown jewel of the rodeo ™.

Teton Ridges’ vision is to usher in a new era of rodeo with an unwavering commitment to competitors while engaging a wider audience with innovative programming, live music and hosting truly iconic names from the entertainment industries and Western countries in order to develop sport.

The GRAMMY-winning duo will perform live in the arena ahead of the final round on Championship Sunday.

The American, is an iconic Western sports and entertainment weekend held annually at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and is the richest day-long event of all Western sports. In qualifying events across the country, rodeo athletes will all compete for what could be the biggest day’s pay of their careers.

Acquired by Teton Ridge,The Americanis a true open competition format bringing together the best professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a win-win showdown, meant to crown the best talent the world has to offer.

In just nine short years since its creation,The Americanpayout wins rivaled that of the Kentucky Derby.

With an unrivaled total purse of over $ 3 million in 2022, non-stop rodeo action, live music, entertainment and more, the industry-leading event is the centerpiece of the portfolio. Teton Ridges Western Sports Center.

The Americanfeatures competitors in all eight rodeo disciplines: barrel racing, lasso breakaway, steer, roping team (head and heel), lassoing, bareback, saddle bronc and bull. The semi-finals will take place the week before the event.

Each qualifier who qualifies for the 2022 final will be eligible for their discipline’s $ 100,000 prize and will also have their chance to win millions of bonuses.For the first time in the history of the event, women’s ropes breakaways will also be eligible for the additional $ 2 million bonus.

2022 PBR Global Cup USA on Saturday March 5

As part of a historic partnership between Teton Ridge and PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the weekend will additionally feature the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA on Saturday March 5th. The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA will feature five nations and six teams competing for the national championship. pride and the title of toughest nation on the dirt. Teams from Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico will try to upset the host nation, Team USA, which will be represented by Team Eagles and all Native American Team Wolves.

The PBR Global Cup, first held in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in 2017, made its United States debut in Texas at AT&T Stadium in 2019. The United States team entered the tournament. story in the last iteration of the event in 2020, becoming the first nation to win the international home team event. The Eagles contingent was led by 2016 PBR world champion and Dallas resident Cooper Davis, who is an expected favorite to represent his home country again.

TheLegendary Western Sports and Entertainment Weekend kicks off Saturday, March 5 with the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA at 5:45 p.m. CST, followed by non-stop rodeo action atThe Americanstarts at 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, March 6.

Tickets for both events go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. CST and can be purchased atATTstadium.comWhereSeatGeek.comTickets for both events start at just $ 20 plus taxes and fees. While individual event tickets are available for purchase at various price points, fans can save up to 20% by purchasing weekend combo packages to experience the experience on Saturday and Sunday.

All tickets for Sunday March 6 include the live concert by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

For fans who wish to make this one of a kind weekend even more memorable, VIP tickets are available for both the PBR Global Cup USA andThe American. Customers can enjoy premium seating closer to the action, question-and-answer presentations, behind-the-scenes tours and more. For more information or to purchase VIP ticketsand premium experiences, event lovers can visitSeatGeek.com.

About Teton Ridge:

Teton Ridge is a cross-platform brand dedicated to the iconic American West lifestyle and Western equestrian sports. Teton Ridge was created for the sole purpose of elevating classic Western sports and Western Americas culture to the world stage, while expanding audiences worldwide as well as at home. Additionally, Teton Ridge operates a philanthropic foundation that provides invaluable funding for land stewardship; promotes community by preserving the cultural heritage of the Western culture of the Americas; and secures the future of breeding and equestrian sports. For more information on Teton Ridge, please visittetonridge.comor @tetonridge on Instagram @tetonridgeusa on Facebook.

About the American:

The American, is an annual Western sports and entertainment experience held annually at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and is the richest day-long event of all Western sports. In qualifying events across the country, competitors will all fight for what could be the biggest day’s pay of their careers. Owned by Teton Ridge,The Americanis a true open competition in format, the iconic event brings together the best professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a win-win showdown, meant to crown the best talent the world has to to offer.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. Over 500 Bull Riders participate in over 200 events per year as part of the PBR Unleash The Beast (UTB) TV Tour, which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro (TPD) division; and international PBR circuits in Australia, Brazil and Canada. PBR’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which houses Western Sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information visitPBR.com, or follow us on Facebook atFacebook.com/PBR, Twitter onTwitter.com/PBR, and YouTube atYouTube.com/PBR