From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt – Bollywood beauties bet on tracksuits for their sleek airport look!

Our 3 Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, are always there to lead the way, whether or not it is with their groundbreaking performances in films like Mimi, Chhapaak or Raazi or with their style statements.

As the film shoots are in full swing, the main women of Bollywood have kept filming and their airport outfits are a source of inspiration. As they look now, coordinating tracksuits are the slip-on suits at airports.

Lately, Kriti Sanon was seen at Mumbai Airport bound for Delhi in a full rustic brown tracksuit, paired with a brown fur jacket and white sneakers, barely glamorous with her trendy undertones and gold hoops. . The actress appeared to be a whole diva in her look with her tied in a ponytail.

Deepika padukone pulled off her comfy and funky airport look in a coordinating tracksuit for novices at sea. She made the look sporty with her inexperienced neon kicks. Deepika added a brown handbag to her informal look while sporting a shiny updo.

Alia Bhatt reached the airport in her full black tracksuit. She kept the look very easy and stylish with her hair left open. A.k.a donned straight into a pair of white sneakers and carried an ever so cool pink handbag.

The reigning divas of Indian cinema are all consolation-focused mixed with their sleek styles, abandoning the high-pitched glam seems to be, and we all agree.

Should learn: When Kajol complained about her, then her boyfriend to Ajay Devgn after making fun of the star

Observe us: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Youtube