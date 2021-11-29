All the man-made sunset dramas

Look, there’s a lot going on with Christine, but suffice it to say that her husband Christian isn’t helping her.

I am not sure that Sunset Sale was supposed to be like that. It works well as a Los Angeles real estate selling show, we review luxury homes, attend negotiations and analyze property values ​​and, according to Jason Oppenheim, one of the co-owners of brokerage firm Oppenheim Group, they hadn’t anticipated the show by focusing so much on their personal lives, so it’s possible that this was all it was meant to be. But now, four seasons later, houses are hardly a concern and everyone is holding each other accountable at cocktails.

Here’s the trick, though: all the women on Sunset Sale are awesome. Each of them is a fucking beast doing multi-million dollar business in stiletto heels and without the luxury of a single carb. These women have imposed themselves in the core of the sun. And despite all the soapy drama, there is a real feeling that these are some very successful women who know they are good at their jobs. All this little rivalry sounds like a waste of their very expensive time, but when you look at the facts it becomes obvious that the real bad guy is neither Christine nor the soulless capitalism sandwich of reality TV and real estate in which they found themselves: It is the men. Every man on this show is responsible for stirring up women’s shit from Sunset Sale have swam in the past four seasons. And I’m here to call them to the brothel, one by one.

Roman

Romain is possibly the messiest boy on the show. He makes Mary cry, not knowing at all if he wants bigger kids given their ten-year age difference, then proposes to her soon after. Christine (rightly) questions the wisdom of this union, which seriously sets off his quarrel with Mary. Chrishell even has to apologize to Mary when Davina reveals that the hangar has questioned their dynamic as well. Romain also refuses to allow Mary to invite Davina to their wedding, an aggressive act that I believe caused a fundamental rift in the group as a whole. He also spends a lot of time cracking people up for saying mean things, which makes me think maybe he is the mean one.

Justin

The third season ended with Chrishell still reeling from her sudden divorce, which Justin Hartley texted her, because he’s such a great guy. It briefly brought everyone together, like a national tragedy in the ’90s, but the tabloid storm that followed can be blamed for a major rift between Chrishell and Christine this season. This may have destroyed any chance that they would ever be friends, as Chrishells repeated the statement that Christine tried to ruin her life appears to refer to a behind-the-scenes battle over a story Christine allegedly attempted to sow in the media linked to her breakup with Justin.

Jason

Jason is either an evil genius or he has the IQ of a wooden spoon. At the start of season four, he unilaterally decides to fill Christine’s seat while she is on maternity leave with Emma. Emma is the woman Christine caught her ex-boyfriend cheating with in the parking lot of a fitness center. She also has her own empire of frozen and vegan empanadas, and clearly doesn’t. need sell real estate, but I guess he thought Christine could use the extra conflict. Jason breaks this news to her as they sit on a bed at an open house and insists he didn’t know it was so sensitive, as she, a pregnant woman, cries. Because when someone cheats on you with the queen of frozen vegan empanadas, it’s okay to be sensitive to it! This is the most normal emotion Christine has ever had! Jason later plays the idiot when Mary confronts him about inviting Christine to the dog’s birthday party, apparently surprised to learn that a dog’s birthday party on a reality TV show could escalate into some kind of conflict. Like I said, either he designed this whole drama himself or he only has a bag of hams directed by a puppeteer trained by Jim Henson.

Brett

We don’t see Brett doing much, but since he’s Jason’s identical twin brother, we can legally hold him 50% responsible for whatever Jason does.

Tarek

Christine and Heather barely, if ever, fought each other before Tarek El Moussa, Heather’s new husband, stepped on the scene last season. Christine made jokes and comments about how they as a couple interact with the media, like she used to! It wasn’t a big deal until Tarek decided he wanted to get involved, recounting a podcastLook, just because she’s never been famous and doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t need to talk. It just makes her stupid. As a reminder, Tarek is famous for appearing on an HGTV show called Flip or Flop. This is also a problem because he is friends with Rob From the Boat (see below).

Rob from the boat

Rob is a friend of Tareks who comes with them on a boat, and Heather tries to set him up with Chrishell. As the women all dance in the back of the boat, Rob suddenly decides he’s allowed to take Chrishell away from her friends, pick her up like a sack of potatoes, and bring her back to her seat on the boat, where he asks: do you want to dance, or do you want to get to know me? I want to dance! Chrishell responds, because when adult women dance, they really mean it. In Robs’ defense, the only clue he had that Chrishell wouldn’t find this romantic gesture was the way she kept screaming, Wait, why ?? like he did. Rob’s actions don’t necessarily have long-term consequences for the band anyway, I just wanted to modestly suggest that we throw him overboard.

Emma and Christines (and Heathers) Very Bad Ex, aka Peter Cornell

Emma and Christines in conflict this season focuses on a man the show refuses to name, but who recently confirmed is Peter Cornell, another real estate agent of the Oppenheim group. He may or may not have proposed to Christine during their relationship, then allegedly cheated on her with Emma, ​​which sparked a showdown at a fitness center, and two months later he and Emma got engaged. We don’t really hear how that engagement ended, but it wasn’t with a wedding, so even though Emma’s team insist there was no drama, it seems. hard to believe. Yet somehow in all of this his Christine who is portrayed as a villain, and not, you know, a victim of a man who would have treated these women very badly. He also dated Heather which she was very upset to have revealed. because she was worried about her husband’s reaction, even though, as she lets everyone know, it was Seven years ago. Watching the show, his concerns seem almost absurd. But now that we know this guy is always their colleague, all of this is much worse.

Aiden (Baby Mayans)

When he was born he threw up on Heather but not on Chrishell. Seems a bit early to take sides, kid!

Christines Mari Christian

Look, there’s a lot going on with Christine, but she can absolutely be read as a Machiavellian schemer who positioned herself as the villain of the show in a first attempt to become the star of the show. Whether she intended to go that far or not, I doubt she would expect to be as lonely as she finds herself at the end of season four. Suffice it to say that her husband is not helping. In the second season, the question of whether he was dating anyone else when he met Christine deepened the rift between the Christine / Davina and Chrishell / Mary camps. In season four, he looks Christine in the eye and tells her that the other women are only mad at her. because they are jealous from her husband and baby. Let’s put the factual inaccuracies aside and appreciate how crazy it is to try to comfort someone by telling them that the people they care about resent them for being happy. He also defines the conflict between Christine and other women as something innate, an inevitable consequence of his joy. If she believes it, it means Christine will never be able to have a good relationship with these women or indeed most women only with her husband, but I kind of think that’s why he said it. Also, he didn’t help sell the Davinas compound, which I thought would be good for.