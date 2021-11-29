Iconic Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil has died at 68





David Gulpilil, an actor who lit up the screen in his first movie Walkabout in 1971 and recently starred in a biographical documentary about his remarkable life, has passed away. Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer four years ago. He was 68 years old. The Australian actor was a pioneering Indigenous artist with talents such as acting, singing and painting. His film credits include The Last Wave, Crocodile Dundee, The Tracker, Rabbit-Proof Fence, Ten Canoes, Goldstone, and Charlies Country. TV credits include Pine Gap and The Timeless Land. It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM), South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said in a statement. Jenny Agutter, Lucien John and David Gumpilil, right, in a scene from the movie “Walkabout”. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images David Gulpilil was from the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolu people and was traditionally raised in Arnhem Land. In his later years he resided at Murray Bridge. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a father, a grandfather and a husband. An actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia had ever seen. David Gilpilil’s life has not been without struggles, he has faced racism and discrimination, and has lived with the pressures of the divide between his traditional way of life and his public profile, Marshall said. After Gulpilis was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, he started working on his first film as a producer, the documentary My Name is Gulpilil, directed by Molly Reynolds. It premiered earlier this year, in the presence of the producer and the subject. The latter film, 50 years after its on-screen breakthrough, saw David Dalaithngu first credited with his career as a producer alongside Reynolds, filmmaker Rolf de Heer and filmmaker Yolu Peter Djigirr, Marshall said. He was a man who loved his land and his culture, and he was a man who introduced him to the world.

