Why Will Ferrell and “Anchorman” Director Adam McKay End Their Friendship

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” director Adam McKay spoke for the first time about the end of his partnership with actor Will Ferrell.

The comedy duo created the comedy videos site “Funny or Die” and founded the company Gary Sanchez Productions. But seemingly out of the blue, the once-dynamic duo announced that they were end their working relationship in 2019.

“We will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognize that we are fortunate enough to end this business as such,” they said in a statement at the time.

McKay, now 53, explained in a new Vanity Show profile of what happened between him and his writing partner “Step Brothers”, 54 years old.

“I learned lessons. It’s always grudges, ”McKay said. The filmmaker and Ferrell discussed the disbandment of their production company, and when McKay decided to recast the role of former LA Lakers team owner Jerry Buss for an HBO series, that’s it. the moment things hit the fan. The “Don’t Look Up” director chose to pick John C. Reilly, Ferrell’s co-star on “Step Brothers,” over Ferrell for the coveted role.

“The truth is, the way the show was always going to be done is hyperrealistic. And Ferrell just doesn’t look like Jerry Buss, and he’s not that vibe of a Jerry Buss. And there were people involved who were like, “We love Ferrell, he’s a genius, but we can’t see him do it.” It was a bit of a difficult discussion, ”McKay told the post.

“I inquired about how I handled this,” McKay (right) revealed of his discussion with Will Ferrell (left) in his “Vanity Fair” profile. DreamWorks / Courtesy Everett Co

He continued, “I didn’t want to hurt his feelings. I wanted to be respectful. . . I should have called [Ferrell] and I didn’t. And Reilly did, of course, because Reilly is a standing guy.

McKay added that he had not spoken to the “Holmes & Watson” actor Ferrell since the phone call in which they decided to go their separate ways. McKay also said he tried to email her, but to no avail.

“I said, ‘Well, I mean, we’re breaking up the business,’ and he basically said, ‘Yeah, we are,’ and basically he said, ‘Have a good life. And I’m like ‘F – – k, Ferrell is never going to talk to me again.’ So it ended badly, ”he continued.

The two announced that they were ending their professional working relationship in April 2019. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“I inquired about how I handled this,” McKay revealed. “I should have done everything by the book. In my head, I was like, ‘We’re going to let this go. From six months to a year, we’re going to sit down and laugh about it and say, ‘This is junk, which gives like – – t? We have worked together for 25 years. Are we really going to let this go? “

However, Ferrell “took this as a much deeper wound than I had ever imagined and tried to reach out to him, and reminded him of some slights that have been leveled at me that have never happened. never been apologized “.

In an October interview with the hollywood reporter, Ferrell discussed the friendship breakup. Adam was like, I want to do this, and this, and that; he wanted growth and a sphere of influence, and I was like, I don’t know, that sounds like a lot of things I have to keep track of, Ferrell said at the point of sale. For me, the potential to see a billboard and say to myself: Oh, were you producing this? I do not know . . . At the end of the day, we just have different amounts of bandwidth.