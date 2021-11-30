Coldwater Christmas events are scheduled for this Saturday





Coldwater will host major Christmas events on Saturday, with the annual Christmas Parade through the city center starting at 7:30 p.m. The star, as always, is Santa Claus. The theme is “Christmas trees and memories”. Kim Hemker, Executive Director of the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, is honored this year as Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade. This organization and the Coach Eby Youth Family Center will begin the festivities with a family dinner. There will be pancakes, sausage, cookies and gravy, grilled cheese and sausage sandwiches at 4 p.m. at 89 W. Chicago St. Father Christmas and Mother Christmas are planning a visit just after 4 p.m. to welcome young people and families. The Grinch is also expected. The elves of Altrusas will have books to give to the children. The entertainment will be provided by Delbert Walling and Hailey Houtz, with a festive touch. The event will continue until 7 p.m., giving everyone time to prepare for the parade. The parade programming takes place on North Hudson Street. The road continues west on US 12 to Pierce Street. The road will be closed and traffic diverted to Pearl Street during the parade. What will Santa be doing before the Eby Center and the parade? You can catch it on the Little River Railroad heading east towards Quincy on the old steam train. The Christmas Express will make three trips Saturday departing at 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. from the Coldwater depot near Race Street. This year, the staff are using smaller trains and a shorter route to make the trip even better. Although old cars are heated, dress warmly for the ride. If you plan to go, book early on the Little River Railroad website,bit.ly/3o36CA3. Winter’s favorite is selling fast, with people making the trip to the tri-state area. Tickets for ages 12 and over are $ 20, $ 13 for ages 3 to 11, free for children under 3. Toilets are available inside the station before and after the excursion, with disinfection stations on board and on the platform With continued precautions against COVID-19, trains will be limited to half capacity.Face masks are optional. This month, “Family Promise Ugly Sweat 5K” also premieres on December 18 at the fairgrounds. It starts at 9 a.m. near the Dearth Community Center. Runners are requested to wear an “ugly” sweater. The registration fee is $ 20. Register until December 17 onbit.ly/31ezHQd. It is possible to participate virtually from home.

