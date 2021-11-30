How Nirmal Purja climbed the world’s highest peaks in record time

Don’t be afraid to dream big, says Nirmal Nims Purja in the opening voiceover of the new Netflix documentary 14 summits: nothing is impossible, out now. Purja, a 38-year-old mountaineer, didn’t dream bigger than he dreamed big.

The doc tells about his attempt to climb the 14 summits of the world which culminate at more than 8000 meters in seven months. The previous record for such a feat was seven years. Climbing a single eight mile is a huge undertaking that can take months, take a heavy toll on the body, and requires a fair amount of luck in terms of both weather and conditions.

Anything above 8,000 feet is in the “death zone,” filmmaker and fellow mountaineer Jimmy Chin, best known for Oscar-winning climbing documentary Free Solo, ”explains in the film. You breathe about a third of the amount of oxygen you breathe at sea level.

Born and raised to a relatively moderate altitude in western Nepal, Purja spent 16 years in the British Armed Forces, first as part of the notoriously difficult Gurkha Brigade, then in the elite Special Boat Service unit. , which is the British equivalent of Navy SEALs. . He didn’t climb his first mountain until 2012, but found he had good skills for it.

“14 Peaks” follows Nepalese climber Nims Purja, who set out to climb the world’s highest peaks in seven months. Courtesy of Netflix

Physically, I think I have a natural gift. No matter how extreme the challenge is, I’m not going to give up. I can climb without sleeping or resting, says Purja, who now lives with his wife in Eastleigh, England, near where he was stationed in the military. A scene from the film takes him on a tour of a London clinic that studies high altitude performance, and a clinician says the climber has a unique physiology that allows him to access more oxygen at high altitudes, which improves mental and physical performance. .

The first phase of his challenge, which he calls Possible Project, attacks the six eight thousand in Nepal: Annapurna I, Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, Everest, Lhotse and Makalu.

Purja and his team of Nepalese Sherpas start with Annapurna, an intimidating summit. For every three climbers who reach the summit, one dies while trying, says Don Bowie, a high-altitude climber who has had five unsuccessful attempts in 13 years. It makes you feel like you’re going into a fight, and you’re going to fight something pretty nasty.

Prior to becoming a climber, Nirmal “Nims” Purja served in the British Armed Forces for 16 years, including 6 years as a Gurkha. Courtesy of Netflix

Purja and his men have to climb waist-deep in snow and the danger of avalanches is always present. But they manage to reach the top at the end of April, launching the challenge.

The team goes down to camp for the night, only to learn that there is a climber from another team stranded on the mountain. Exhausted, Purja and three other members of her crew, Sherpas Mingma, Gesman and Geljen, ascend the mountain. (The film makes a point of naming and characterizing the various Sherpas who make up the Purjas team, as Sherpas have often been treated as faceless helpers by Western climbers.) They save man. and take him to the camp so that he can be helicoptered to safety.

It’s not in my blood to leave someone, Purja said.

“14 Peaks” follows Nims Purja as he aims to climb every mountain in the world to over 8,000 meters. NIMS DAI; Courtesy of Netflix

The following month, after reaching the peak of Kanchenjunga, the team meets another climber stranded just 100 meters from the top of the mountain. The man was completely disturbed and short of oxygen, Purja recalls. He and his teammates give the man their oxygen and call for help, but help never comes after dark. Purja waited with the man for over 12 hours, putting her own life in grave danger. The man tragically dies in her arms. From there, Purja attempts to descend into the dark on his own, but after several hours without additional oxygen, he himself is in poor condition and suffers from HACE: high altitude cerebral edema. He begins to hallucinate in the darkness of the night, and when he meets another lost climber, he believes the man is a giant yeti.

After this ordeal, the crusher, somewhat arrogant Purja said, For the first time, I began to question my plan.

But, it grows. The team climbed the three remaining mountains of Everest, Lhotse and Makalu in Nepal in 48 hours, setting a new world record at the end of May. The biggest challenge with Everest is the crowds of hundreds of Westerners and their sherpas lined up eager to climb the mountain.

Nims and his crew at K2 base camp in Uzbekistan, from left to right: Lakpa dendi Sherpa, Mingma David Sherpa, Geljen Sherpa, Nims, Dawa Sherpa, Walung dorchi Sherpa and Geshman Tamang Courtesy of Netflix

The queue was so intense that people were fighting, Purja says. On his way down Everest, he takes a photo of the high-altitude traffic jam that goes viral and ends up on the front page of the New York Times.

Purja then heads for Pakistan, whose five thousand and eight are among the most inaccessible and dangerous in the world, ”Chin said.

Descending his first mountain in the country, the Nanga Parbat, Purja glides and slides about 100 meters up the mountain before managing to grab a random rope.

I always tell myself, I’m not going to die today. Maybe tomorrow, but not today, ”he says.

The most intimidating of Pakistani peaks is the famous K2, and when Purja and his team arrive at base camp morale is low. Avalanche conditions prevented people from making the summit, and there are doubts Purja should even attempt. On their first night at camp, Purja and her team open bottles and throw a party to try and cheer them up.

Tonight we drink, tomorrow we plan, he said to everyone.

He and his team make up the K2, climbing a particularly dangerous stretch in the middle of the night, when temperatures are colder, so the snow is harder and the avalanche danger is less. Several of Base Camp’s discouraged climbers, including a mother of two, are able to follow in their footsteps and make it to the top.

Nims Purja’s tattoos on the 14 peaks he climbed contain DNA from the hair of Nims’ parents, brothers, sister and wife, according to National Geographic. Courtesy of Netflix

After such physical feats, his bureaucracy almost reduced the success of Purjas. The last mountain on its list is Shishapangma in Tibet, and climbing it requires a special permit from China. With his request initially denied, Purja petitioned government officials and urged his social media supporters to write to the Chinese government and demand access to the mountain. He finally succeeds. On October 29, six months and six days after reaching its first peak, it reached the peak of Shishapangma.

Purja calls her dying mother from the top of the mountain and tells her that we have done it.

The film ends happily, with Purja looking forward to his future plans and drawing more attention to Nepalese climbers like him.

And after? he asks. We are going even bigger. Wait and see.