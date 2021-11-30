David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star is an accomplished actor who helped reinvent Australian cinema | Australia News

Charismatic actor, fascinating dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally returning home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent her last years battling lung cancer under the care of her friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country, but understood that his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.

With his signature dry humor, Dalaithngu told filmmaker and friend Molly Reynolds in 2020 that he was returning home on a one-way ticket. He died Monday at the age of 68.

Dalaithngu said he was born under a tree and grew up steeped in his culture. A talented young performer, he used the slender elegance of his setting to tell a story, a skill that he adapted to his film career.

I don’t need to go and act. I jump in and stand there and the camera sees me, Dalaithngu told Reynolds. It was their last collaboration, a powerful film that he called My Story of My Story released earlier this year with wide acclaim. The name of the movie cannot be used because it contains its name; his family have requested that he be called Dalaithngu for the time being.

At 15, he was already an accomplished hunter, tracker and ceremonial dancer. In 1969, when English director Nicolas Roeg toured Arnhem Land’s landmarks for an upcoming film, he asked former cinema regulars through visits from anthropologist Donald Thomson who their best was. young dancer. According to Dalaithngu, they all pointed it out. He was 16 when he released Walkabout, his first film. For the role, he added English to the many native languages ​​he was already fluent in.

Dalaithngu became an instant global celebrity. As a fresh-faced, dressed young man, he moved from Arnhem Land to London, where he met the Queen, then Paris and beyond. He mingled with John Lennon and Muhammad Ali. He hung out with Bruce Lee, played yidaki (didjeridu) with Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley.

His role in Walkabout helped end the use of blackface in Australian cinema. Until his arrival on screen, with the exception of Rosemary Kunoth-Monks and Robert Tudawali in Charles Chauvels Jedda (1956), it was customary for white actors to play Indigenous characters. The Indigenous people had been played by non-Indigenous actors, including Ed Devereaux and Kamahl (Journey Out of Darkness, 1967).

Dalaithngu also got to know the Hollywood wild lifestyle of his co-stars. At 20, he shot Mad Dog Morgan (1976) with Dennis Hopper and John Meillon.

If you work with people like Dennis Hopper and Meillon, well you have to learn all about alcohol and drugs. It was in the 1970s. I thought so, I have to join in this corroboree whitefella. But I’m telling you, I’ve never seen anything like it before, he said in his solo show in 2004.

Dalaithngu had a string of successful roles in the 1970s, most notably in Storm Boy (1976) and The Last Wave (1977). But his longest creative collaboration has been with director Rolf de Heer, with whom he worked for over 15 years. Together, they created The Tracker (2002) for which Dalaithngu won an Aactar award, Ten Canoes (2006) and Charlies Country (2014) for which Dalaithngu won the best actor award at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section.

De Heer described Dalaithngu as an accomplished actor, who rarely needed to be directed.

When I first met David, I didn’t know how I would one day direct him in a movie. We were so culturally distant from each other, de Heer told ABC in 2015.

I didn’t know how to talk to him. David said: You must come to my country; you must come and visit me in my country. I did and we shared experiences that we can still talk about.

In The Tracker (2002), Dalaithngu embodies silence. It provides an economy of movement and subtle reactions, and uses Aboriginal sign and body language. It was important for Dalaithngu to bring to the screen a true representation of his compatriots and their inner life. He told Reynolds that the films would tell the story of his life, of Aboriginal life, for future generations. History could not erase it.

Taking action has become natural to me, he said. I know how to walk across the country in front of a camera, because my place is there.