1950s Hollywood star dies at 96 Legacy.com





Arlene dahl was an actress known for films of the 1950s, including Slightly Scarlet and Journey to the Center of the Earth, as well as the mother of actor Lorenzo Lamas. acting career Dahls made her film debut in My Wild Irish Rose in 1947. This landed her a contract with MGM and she went on to star in leading roles in films such as A Southern Yankee, Reign of Terror and Watch the Birdie. Dahl’s greatest fame came in the 1950s, most notably his role as a kleptomaniac in the film noir Slightly Scarlet and a widow on an adventurous expedition in Journey to the Center of the Earth. She sang in the musical “Three Little Words”, featured in the song “I Love You So Much”. His film career slowed down in the 1960s, with only a handful of film roles in the following years. Dahl has been seen on television quite often after her film career, with roles on shows such as One Life to Live and The Love Boat. Dahl was known for her red hair and mole, and her Technicolor looks led to a second career in the beauty industry. It all started in 1951 with his column for the Chicago Tribune, Lets Be Beautiful. The column was broadcast nationwide and spanned two decades. Later in the 1950s, Dahl expanded her reach into the beauty world by founding Arlene Dahl Enterprises, selling cosmetics and lingerie. Its products included the Dahl Beauty Cap, worn at night to keep hair in place. Dahl on classic Hollywood Hollywood was glorious then, glorious, glamorous and magical. The studio system has spoiled the actors and actresses under contract. Metro Goldwin Mayer, of course, was the leader of the peloton. They spoiled all their contracted players, as well as all the stars and co-stars. excerpt from a 2007 interview for Films of the Fifties Tribute to Arlène Dahl We are saddened to learn of the passing of MGM star and Hollywood legend Arlene Dahl, who has shone throughout her long career. Our hearts go out to her friends and family, and we are very grateful for the time spent with her. pic.twitter.com/c8lZMq2sLt – MTC (@tcm) November 29, 2021 More sad news: Breathtaking beauty Arlene Dahl, who was one of the very last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden age, has died at the age of 96. The weather is so cruel and does not throw anyone. TEAR pic.twitter.com/sjfEHtpz2L – Dame Angela Lansbury News (@_AngelaLansbury) November 29, 2021 Complete obituary: The New York Times See more legacy videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/arlene-dahl-1925-2021-1950s-hollywood-star/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos