Famous Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dies at 68

David Gulpilil, an indigenous Australian who rose to film stardom as a teenager in 1971 when he appeared on Walkabout and became Australia’s most famous Aboriginal actor, appearing in dramas like Charlies Country, for which he won the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014, and comedies like the 1986 hit Crocodile Dundee, has died. He was 68 years old.

Steven Marshall, a senior South Australia official, announced his death on Monday, although he did not say when or where he died. In 2017, Mr Gulpilil learned he had terminal lung cancer, which he addressed in a documentary released this year called My Name Is Gulpilil.

Mr Marshall, in a statement, called Mr Gulpilil an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal portrayal on screen. Others had praised Mr. Gulpilil similarly over the years. In 2019, presenting him with a Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observation Committee, which celebrates Australia’s indigenous communities, said it had revolutionized the way which the world saw as indigenous peoples.

Mr. Gulpilil has often played characters who explore or are affected by the intersection of indigenous and modern cultures in Australia, something he knew from personal experience and has not always handled well. Between his acting roles, he struggled with alcohol and spent time in prison, including for domestic violence. Although Mr. Gulpilil seemed to blend easily into the wider world at times, Rolf de Heer, the director he worked with most often, said demons found him there.