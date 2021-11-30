Entertainment
Famous Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dies at 68
David Gulpilil, an indigenous Australian who rose to film stardom as a teenager in 1971 when he appeared on Walkabout and became Australia’s most famous Aboriginal actor, appearing in dramas like Charlies Country, for which he won the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014, and comedies like the 1986 hit Crocodile Dundee, has died. He was 68 years old.
Steven Marshall, a senior South Australia official, announced his death on Monday, although he did not say when or where he died. In 2017, Mr Gulpilil learned he had terminal lung cancer, which he addressed in a documentary released this year called My Name Is Gulpilil.
Mr Marshall, in a statement, called Mr Gulpilil an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal portrayal on screen. Others had praised Mr. Gulpilil similarly over the years. In 2019, presenting him with a Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observation Committee, which celebrates Australia’s indigenous communities, said it had revolutionized the way which the world saw as indigenous peoples.
Mr. Gulpilil has often played characters who explore or are affected by the intersection of indigenous and modern cultures in Australia, something he knew from personal experience and has not always handled well. Between his acting roles, he struggled with alcohol and spent time in prison, including for domestic violence. Although Mr. Gulpilil seemed to blend easily into the wider world at times, Rolf de Heer, the director he worked with most often, said demons found him there.
David can’t stand alcohol, De Heer said in his directorial notes for Charlies Country. He can’t stand cigarettes, sugary drinks, or almost anything that is addictive. All these substances, foreign to its culture, appease it and enrage it at the same time.
One part of the world of cinema that Mr. Gulpilil had no problem with, however, was the camera with which he always seemed to be a natural, especially when, as was often the case, the setting for the film was the Australian nature. As he said in an autobiographical one-man-show he presented in 2004, I know how to walk across the country in front of a camera, because I belong there.
David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu was born in 1953 in Arnhem Land, in the Australian Northern Territory. Missionaries reportedly gave her a date of birth on July 1.
He was also given the name David at a government-run English school which he attended for a time.
They asked me what my name was, he said in a 1978 audio interview posted by the National Film and Sound Archives Australia, and I said, my name is Gulpilil, and all of a sudden they said, Ah, yeah, well, give me David.
He didn’t care about the school and his paternalism. You have your culture, I have my culture, he said, and instead cultivated a reputation as an excellent ceremonial dancer. His fluidity and love of showmanship caught the attention of British director Nicolas Roeg when Mr. Roeg came to Australia in search of a young aboriginal for Walkabout, a story about two white children lost in the wild and bonding friendship with a native teenager. (Few Indigenous actors had appeared in feature films at the time, although documentary filmmakers visited Indigenous communities.)
The film led to international travel. Mr Gulpilil, who was also a musician, told the story of his room in Cannes overrun by firefighters, who couldn’t place the sounds he was making on his didgeridoo a traditional wooden instrument and thought they might be the rumblings of a fire.
Several television roles followed Walkabout, then in 1976 Mr. Gulpilil was back on the big screen in Mad Dog Morgan, a drama about an Irish outlaw (played by Dennis Hopper) who is a wanted man in Australia. . Soon after came Storm Boy, in which he played an indigenous man who befriends a lonely boy and joins him in raising pelicans.
Mr. Gulpilil reached a much larger audience when he appeared in Crocodile Dundee. As a friend of Paul Hogans’ main swashbuckling character, he delivers a particularly good joke after his character meets a New York reporter played by Linda Kozlowski. She immediately tries to take her picture.
You can’t take my picture, he said.
I’m sorry, she replies. You believe it’ll take your mind off.
No, he said. You have put on the lens cap.
Mr. Gulpilil was particularly proud of his work in The Tracker (2002), one of the many films he made with Mr. de Heer. He played the main character, who leads several white men on a brutal journey in search of a fugitive.
As he has done in other Australian films including Walkabout, The Last Wave and Rabbit-Proof Fence, Mr. Gulpilil has the mystical aura of a man so deeply in touch with the earth that he is omniscient and out of harm’s way, Stephen Holden wrote in his New York Times review.
Her most acclaimed role came in Charlies Country, another project directed by Mr. de Heer; the two men share the script credit. The film tells the story of an aboriginal struggling to maintain traditional customs. Parts of it were taken from Mr. Gulpilils own life. He and Mr. de Heer began to develop the story as Mr. Gulpilil, struggling with alcohol at the time, was in jail for breaking his wife’s arm.
His interpretation won the award for best actor in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes film festival.
Mr. Gulpilil has married several times. Australian newspapers said his survivors included seven children.
Mr de Heer, in an interview with The Herald Sun of Australia shortly after Mr Gulpilil won the acting award at Cannes, spoke of the pressures his friend felt living in the traditional indigenous world and in the world that included places like Cannes.
He struggles in both, he says. Hell says he can live in both cultures, but I don’t think he does well in either.
