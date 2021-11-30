Jussie Smollett Trial Begins Almost 3 Years After “Empire” Actor Reported Racist Attack in Chicago





CHICAGO (WLS) – Jussie Smollett’s trial began on Monday, nearly three years after the former “Empire” actor reported he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in Chicago. At 4.30 p.m., 12 jurors and three deputies were seated. Opening statements began at 4:45 p.m. The trial is expected to last around a week, and it’s unclear whether Smollett will take a stand in his own defense. The actor faces charges for what authorities say was a bogus attack. Smollett told police he was returning home early in the morning in January 2019 when two men recognized him and started hurling racial and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie Smollett case: timeline of key moments leading up to the misconduct trial He said the men hit him, wrapped a noose around his neck and shouted “This is MAGA country”. Weeks later, Smollett was accused of organizing the attack to advance his career and earn a higher salary. Police said he hired two brothers to pretend to attack him for $ 3,500. RELATED: Jussie Smollett news: Chicago Police Release Investigation Files, Video of Alleged Staged Attack on “Empire” Actor Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said in his opening statement the actor recruited two brothers to help him carry out the fake attack and then reported it to Chicago Police, who called it a hate crime and had devoted 3,000 working hours to the investigation. “When he reported the bogus hate crime, it was a real crime,” said Webb, who was appointed special prosecutor after Cook County State Attorney’s office Kim Foxx dropped the charges. initial charges filed against Smollett. A new indictment was issued in 2020. He said Smollett then concocted the fake attack and had a “dress rehearsal” with the two brothers, including telling them to shout racist and homophobic slurs and “MAGA”. Smollett also told the brothers to buy ski masks, red hats and a rope, Webb told jurors. “He told them to use a rope to make it look like a hate crime,” Webb said. Smollett faces six counts of misconduct, a Class 4 felony and a sentence of up to three years in prison, but experts believe if Smollett were found guilty he would most likely be placed on probation. What to expect from Jussie Smollett’s trial Smollett entered the courthouse flanked by family members and lawyers. Judge Linn asked potential jurors if they had been the victim of a hate crime and if they had watched “Empire” or TMZ, a celebrity show and website. “What you need to do is find a jury that can honestly say he can be fair despite everything he knows or has heard about the case, he can put it all aside. , listen to the evidence as it is presented in a trial and render a verdict, ”said Gil Soffer, ABC7 legal analyst. RELATED: Jussie Smollett Update: Special Prosecutor Finds “Abuse of Discretion” in Kim Foxx’s Handling of “Empire” Actor’s Case Smollett pleaded not guilty. If found guilty, he faces up to three years in prison. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/jussie-smollett-chicago-trial-news-lawyer/11279713/

