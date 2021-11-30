Journey to the Center of the Earth star Arlene Dahl has died at 96





Arlene Dahl, an MGM star and one of Technicolor’s great beauties, has passed away. She was 96 years old. Dahl was known to be one of the most iconic faces of 1950s glamor and 1959’s Journey to the Center of the Earth star. She was married six times, including actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas. His son by Lamas, Lorenzo Lamas, announced the news on Facebook Monday. Mom passed away this morning in New York. She has been the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she faced the challenges she faced, he wrote in the post. Never a bad word about anyone crossed his lips. His ability to forgive sometimes left me speechless. She was truly a force of nature and as we got closer to my adult life I relied more and more on her as a life counselor and the person I knew who lived and liked to the maximum. He then expressed his condolences to Dahl’s loving husband, Marc Rosen, who over the past 37 years has made his life so wonderful and joyful. Actor Red Skelton photographs his co-star Arlene Dahl on the set of the MGM film “A Southern Yankee”.

American actress Arlene Dahl with her children, Lorenzo Lamas and Christina Holmes, in 1966.



Arlene Dahl introduced her son Lorenzo Lamas to Gertude the Duck in 1959.

James Mason and Arlene Dahl in “Journey to the Center of the Earth”.

In addition to Journey, redhead Dahl has also starred in The Bride Goes Wild, Reign of Terror, Three Little Words, Womans World, and Slightly Scarlet. She and Lamas both starred in Jamaica Run before they got married. Before the start of her film career in 1946, she worked as a model and in the theater, Variety reported. She has also appeared in a number of soap operas, including One Life to Live and All My Children, as well as numerous guest appearances on Fantasy Island and The Love Boat. Dahl most notably appeared in the 1991 action film “Night of the Warrior”, which starred her son Lorenzo Lamas as a kickboxer taking on a gangster, played by “General Hospital” star Anthony Geary. Arlène Dahl in 2013. Brian Zak / NY Post Later in life, she became a beauty writer and director of cosmetics. In addition to Rosen and Lamas, she is survived by two other children, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/29/journey-to-the-center-of-the-earth-star-arlene-dahl-dead-at-96/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos