CNN investigates after release of Chris Cuomo’s statement – The Hollywood Reporter

CNN said it will review prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo’s testimony with the New York attorney general’s office, as well as documents that were unsealed as part of his investigation.

The deposition and documents showed the CNN presenter played an active role in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, overcome sexual harassment charges.

“The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the New York attorney general deserve careful consideration and review,” a CNN spokesperson said. “We will have conversations and seek further clarification on their importance to CNN over the next few days.”

The new information shows that Cuomo has asked one of the governor’s senior assistants, Melissa De Rosa, to help answer some of the allegations. In other cases, the CNN presenter has leveraged his network of journalistic sources to find information about a woman who accused the governor of improper touching at a wedding, as well as details of a story Ronan Farrow wrote about the politician for The New Yorker.

CNN and Cuomo acknowledged that the presenter played a role in responding to the harassment allegations in May, with the channel calling the move “inappropriate.”

“I’m family first, work second,” Cuomo said on his show that night in May. “It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I think are the best in the business, in a bad situation. I never intended to do this, I never intended to do this, and I’m sorry.

Deposition and supporting documentation show that the CNN presenter played an active role in helping his brother and his brother’s team gather information about the ongoing stories.

“I would – when asked, I would contact sources, other reporters, to see if they had heard of anyone else,” Cuomo told investigators. “I was in frequent contact when we heard that there were other people going out. Or there was more to learn about someone, I was talking to other reporters to hear what they had heard.

At one point, after a report that the governor inappropriately touched a woman at a wedding, Cuomo shared with members of his brothers’ team that “I have a lead on the daughter of the marriage. “. He told investigators that a family friend of the bride gave him information about the woman, Anna Ruch, and he shared that information with his brother’s staff. The CNN presenter also gave investigators the name and contact details of his source.

Cuomo also researched information on a piece Ronan Farrow was working on for The New Yorker, telling investigators his brother’s staff were “very worried about it … when Ronan Farrow writes something, the media will talk about it.”

The CNN presenter has occasionally referred to Farrow in a positive light, noting that he has appeared on his program before. He tried to gather information about the article and when it was published, and shared his findings with DeRosa.

“I called a journalist colleague who works a lot with Ronan. And I didn’t want to contact Ronan directly. I know him. He’s … he’s been good to me. He’s been on my show. But I didn’t want – I didn’t want to push him like that. It’s not fair, ”Cuomo told investigators.

“The concern was that Ronan would always have more people. You know, I mean, it’s part of his motto as a journalist, is that people come to him to broaden their understanding. I know he has his detractors. But, for me, that’s when he’s at his best, ”Cuomo added. “So the assumption was that he must have new people if he waited that long to get written about it. And then he didn’t. So the context is precisely this: I had heard that everything he wrote – the only person he wrote about was Lindsey Boylan. “

The deposition reveals that Cuomo also spoke regularly with his brother and his brother’s staff about his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, a period during which the governor regularly appeared on the CNN presenter’s show to discuss the pandemic. He was also involved in drafting a number of governor’s statements in response to some of the allegations.

That being said, the CNN presenter also told investigators he was not involved in trying to influence reporting on his brother, at CNN or elsewhere, and limited his role to trying to gather information about what the others were working on.

“I wasn’t going to call [Ronan Farrow]. I wasn’t going to try to influence any of the stories. And we know that’s true because you would have read about it if I did. It’s not exactly a loyalty-based business, ”Cuomo said. “If I had tried to influence any of the reports on CNN or elsewhere, I guarantee you would know, as would many others. So the idea of ​​one journalist calling another to find out what’s going on is quite normal.

“CNN was always going to cover it,” he added. “They had always covered my brother for better or for worse.”

Cuomo, on his CNN show in August, told viewers that he had finally “urged my brother to step down when the time came.”

Perhaps the strangest part of the testimony concerns Alec Baldwin. The actor, who is now making the headlines of the tragic shooting on the set of the film Rust, apparently spoke out against “canceling culture” in part because of the charges against the governor.

“I know Alec Baldwin. Andrew too, ”the CNN presenter told investigators. “I have a really good friend by the name here who called me up and said, ‘Alec wants to talk about canceling culture or political correctness. I asked him not to do it. I said, ‘Tell him to stay out of this. It’s not necessary.’ He said, ‘Well, he’s going to do it. And I think it’s a good idea for him to do that.

“I was not in favor of this happening because I did not think that Alec Baldwin weighing in one way or another was necessarily helpful or respectful of the situation,” he added. “And I was trying to help my brother, and it didn’t seem very helpful to me. “