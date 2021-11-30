Movie star turned entrepreneur Arlene Dahl dies at 96





Arlene Dahl, who turned success as a film actress in the 1940s and 1950s into an even more successful career as an author, beauty expert, astrologer and fashion and cosmetics entrepreneur, died Monday at her home in Manhattan. She was 96 years old. The death was confirmed by her husband, Marc Rosen. Strikingly beautiful, Ms. Dahl was a model before becoming an actress considered one of the most beautiful girls in the world, the New York Daily News wrote in a profile in 1959, using the language of the day. With her fiery red hair, she was a natural for Technicolor; She notably played the alluring sister of another famous redhead, Rhonda Fleming, in the 1956 crime drama Slightly Scarlet. But although she has demonstrated her range in everything from westerns, like The Outriders (1950), to comedies Red Skelton A Southern Yankee (1948) and Watch the Birdie (1950), critics tended to focus on her appearance. more than his acting. Arlene Dahl is shown to have a wonderful advantage, said a 1953 Diamond Queen Adventure review.

The industry has done the same. Arlene Dahl was another classic case like Jane Greer and Evelyn Keyes of an intelligent and fiercely funny woman cataloged by her beauty, Eddie Muller, who hosts an annual convention film noir festival in San Francisco, said in an interview in 2009, when Ms. Dahl was the guest of honor at the event. It was difficult for him to break out of the mold of the redhead bombshell. The great thing about Arlene, he continued, is that she didn’t let herself be disturbed. She easily moved to other businesses and always seemed to be having fun.

Ms. Dahl had already started to diversify when her film career was at its peak. In 1951, she began writing a beauty column called Lets Be Beautiful for the Chicago Tribune-New York News Syndicate, which she would continue for 20 years. She had been personally recruited by Robert R. McCormick, publisher of The Tribune, who she said had the idea that if a girl like me told women how to be beautiful, they would believe it. She soon founded a cosmetics and lingerie company, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, and would later write a syndicated astrology column as well as numerous books on astrology and beauty.

These companies kept her in the public eye long after she left Hollywood and moved to Manhattan’s Upper East Side. And although playing the role was no longer her focus after the early 1960s, she was seen in the 1990s on TV shows like The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Renegade. She also appeared on Broadway in 1972, when she reprized the lead role in Applause, the hit musical based on the 1950 film All About Eve. Ms. Dahl has written numerous books on astrology and beauty, including this one, which combined them. Arlene Carol Dahl was born August 11, 1925 in Minneapolis. His father, Rudolph Dahl, was a car dealer. Her mother, Idelle (Swan) Dahl, died when Arlene was a teenager. With her father’s blessing, she then moved to Chicago, where she posed for the Marshall Fields department store, before moving again, this time to New York City, where she continued to work as a model while pursuing her career. actress. In 1945, she landed a small role in a short-lived Broadway musical, Mr. Strauss Goes to Boston. The following year, while appearing in Philadelphia in Questionable Ladies, a play that would end before arriving on Broadway, she was spotted by movie mogul Jack Warner, who invited her to Hollywood for a screen test. Ms Dahl began her film career with Warner Bros., but soon moved to MGM, the leading studio at the time, where she first stood out with supporting roles in films like The Bride Goes. Wild (1948) and Scene of the Crime (1949). ). She has also become a regular presence in Hollywood gossip columns; after dating, among many other men, young John F. Kennedy, she had two high-profile marriages with other actors.

She and Lex Barker, who played Tarzan in the late 1940s and early 1950s and who, she told People magazine, was the most handsome man I have ever seen divorced in 1952 after a year and a half of marriage. Two years later, she married Argentinian actor Fernando Lamas. This marriage was tumultuous. The two had numerous public arguments and several reconciliations meant to preserve the union for good, Ms Dahl said at the time, of their son, Lorenzo Lamas, who was to pursue his own acting career, but they fell apart. are terminated in failure.

Mrs. Dahl and Mr. Lamas divorced in 1960. She will marry four more times. She married Mr. Rosen, a designer of perfume bottles, in 1984. In addition to him, she is survived by Lorenzo Lamas; a daughter, Carole Delouvrier, from her third marriage, to Chris Holmes; another son, Stephen Schaum, from his fifth marriage, to Rounsville Schaum; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Many of Ms. Dahls’ ideas about beauty seem odd at best today, but they were key to her initial success as a writer. Women quickly lose their femininity, their proudest asset, she said in an interview in 1963, and I think it’s important to tell them what men think so that they don’t lose what they want. ‘they want the most. She enjoyed comparable success later when she began writing about astrology. While passionate about the subject, one interviewer wrote that she wanted to know his sign before agreeing to sit with him, Ms Dahl did not claim that astrology can predict the future. I compare astrology to a meteorologist who forecasts the weather, she said in an interview with CNN in 2001. If the meteorologist says it’s going to rain tomorrow, you get up in the morning and you look outside, and you see it’s cloudy and probably going to rain, so you take an umbrella if you don’t want to get wet. Well, it’s the same with astrology. Alex Traub contributed reporting.

