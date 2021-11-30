Entertainment
How “Helen” Reached Bollywood as “Mili”
When Mathukutty decided to quit his job as a graphic designer to enter the cinema, he faced the greatest opposition from his father Xavier. Xavier’s job had been to make advertising slides in theaters. But as cinema has also taken the digital route, Xavier lost his job. And therefore, he was fiercely opposed to his son’s decision to enter the film business. But his father’s worries couldn’t stop Mathukutty from pursuing his passion for cinema.
Mathukutty Xavier finally made his dream come true and made it come true Helen, a survival thriller. Mathukutty had learned to say “action”, “cut” and “wrap” while standing behind the director and monitor on film sets, and her film won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best First Feature. This young Keralite even had the opportunity to remake his very first Bollywood film. Between twists and turns and happy moments, Mathukutty Xavier’s life is in itself a thriller.
Bouquets and brickbats from school years
Mathukutty faced a financial crisis after quitting his high-paying job, and he decided to edit wedding teasers in his friend’s studio. There is also an interesting anecdote about how he learned to edit.
I had acted in a short film during my first year. I had also done the editing. Back then, videos on YouTube were only 5 minutes long. I learned editing by watching these videos. This film was first shown to more than two students, who responded with yelling and taunting. But was applauded by the students of the LP class. This applause influenced by the film trip later, recounted Mathukutty. He learned animation and graphic design at St Joseph’s College of Communication in Changanassery. Even as a graphic design student, he learned filmmaking in multimedia student classes.
Asked by Vineeth Sreenivasans
I was staying with my mother in Thodupuzha after quitting my job. I met Alfred Kurian Joseph at the Church of Saint Sebastian in Purapuzha. During our conversation, the theme of cinema was brought up. I told him a story I had in mind. He wrote a scene based on part of the story I had told and gave it to me the next day. Since then he has been my partner, said Mathukutty.
Mathukutty and Alfred both decided that a woman should play the central character, if they were to make a movie. When they randomly typed “girl trapped” into Google, they got the result: girl trapped in the freezer. At first, they couldn’t find an answer as to why the girl didn’t hear the sound of the freezer door slamming. They then came up with a justification that, amid the sound of falling objects, the girl might not have heard the sound.
“When I went to tell the story of Helen to actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan, I never thought he would introduce himself as the producer of the film. I usually read him the completed scripts and he talks to me. corrections. do. Just like that, I also went with Helen’s script. As soon as he heard the story, he asked Let me produce this? It was the first turning point, “said Mathukutty.
Boney Kapoor called, Janhvi became Mili
My parents and my sister Sandra were all with me for the first show of ‘Helen’. My father doesn’t express his thoughts very much, while my sister Sandra criticizes a lot. The only person who is not critical is my mother. Less than 10 people showed up for the first show. However, my mom just smiled. But in the evening, it was a packed house, he added.
Production rights for ‘Helen’ have been sold in Tamil and Hindi. Although I was invited to direct the Tamil movie, I couldn’t soak up the changes they needed. Then I got the call from Bollywood but I refused twice. Then I got a call for the third time – it was from Boney Kapoor sir. He asked me if I was ready to take the step with his daughter Janhvi as a heroine. This is how “Helen” reached Bollywood under the name “Mili”, explained Mathukutty.
