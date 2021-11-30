Prosecutors ask U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction

The Montgomery County District Attorney, who led the high-profile court case against Cosby for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, said in a press release the main issue of the appeal was the 14th Amendment and the right to litigation regular.

“The question put to the court is:” When a prosecutor publicly announces that he will not bring criminal charges on the basis of a lack of evidence, does the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment transform she announces this in a binding promise that no charges will ever be laid? filed, a promise on which the target can rely as if it were a grant of immunity? “” Indicates the press release.

As the ruling stands, it could have “far reaching negative consequences” across the country, District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement.

“Petitioning for a High Court review was the right thing to do because of the precedent set in this case by the majority opinion of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that prosecutors’ statements in press releases now apparently create a immunity, ”Steele said. “The United States Supreme Court can correct what we believe to be a serious wrong. “