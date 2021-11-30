Judge blows up indicted Jesus Christ Superstar actor in riot on Capitol Hill over gibberish blasts in court





A judge has threatened to jail an accused Capitol Hill rioter after repeatedly derailing a court hearing with absurd explosions. James Beeks, 49, was arrested in Milwaukee last week. He is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 mob attack on the United States Capitol, and has been charged with obstructing Congress and entering restricted areas illegally. Before being arrested, Mr. Beeks played the role of Judas in a touring production of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, and performed as a tribute artist to Michael Jackson. That flair for drama put Mr Beeks in hot water during a virtual hearing on Monday, when Chief Justice Beryl Howell of the DC District Court bristled with her antics. I am a public law American and am here by special divine appearance, Mr Beeks told the judge, according to Politics. He then refused the services of two public defenders, in which case Judge Howell asked if he wished to represent himself. I cannot represent myself because I am myself, replied Mr. Beeks. I reserve all rights at all times and waive none, never. Judge Howell was not amused. It’s all gibberish, she replied. I have no idea what you’re talking about. The judge also noted that, according to two affidavits submitted by Mr Beeks, he appeared to consider himself a sovereign citizen, meaning he did not recognize the authority of the US government over him. Mr. Beeks denied this. I am not a sovereign citizen, he told the judge. There is nothing like it. It is an oxymoron and it is even an insult. Refusing to engage in a semantic debate, Judge Howell made it clear that Mr Beeks would have to accept the authority of the courts if he wished to stay out of jail. An accused who opposes the rule of law is usually not released before trial, the judge said. After checking with his lawyer, Mr. Beeks agreed to cooperate. He was released under strict conditions, including observing a curfew and wearing a GPS tracking device. He is scheduled to appear in Florida court on Wednesday for pre-trial services. Mr Beeks is just one of 675 people who were arrested in connection with the January 6 insurgency, when a crowd of Donald Trump supporters, encouraged by an inflammatory speech by the former president, took stormed the US Capitol.

