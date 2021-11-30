“Last Tango in Paris” series to explore the perspective of Maria Schneider – The Hollywood Reporter





CBS Studios supports Tango, a limited event series on the tumultuous events surrounding the making of Bernardo Bertolucci’s erotic drama in 1972, Last Tango in Paris. Lisa Brühlmann (Kill Eve) and José Padilha (Narcos) will co-direct the series, with Executive Producers Greg Silverman and JP Sarni of Stampede Ventures. CBS Studios will co-produce under its first-look international deal with Stampede, with Meghan Lyvers, senior vice president of international co-productions and development, overseeing the studio’s project. From a screenplay by Jeremy Miller and Daniel Cohn, Tango traces the 18 months before, during and after the production of Last Tango in Paris, exploring the story through the lens of the three participants at the center of events: actors Maria Schneider and Marlon Brando and director Bertolucci. Last Tango, which stars Schneider as a young woman who begins an affair with a middle-aged American businessman (Brando) based purely on gender, has been the center of controversy and debate since its release. While incredibly successful – the film grossed $ 36 million back then, the equivalent of $ 186 million today, and won Oscar nominations for Brando and Bertolucci – the men behind Last Tango were heavily criticized for their treatment of Schneider, who was allegedly exploited and humiliated during filming and subsequently ridiculed for her role in the film. The young actress received only $ 4,000 compensation for her role and said the on-set experience had led her down the path of addiction and mental health issues. The controversy rekindled in 2016 when an interview with Bertolucci on Dutch television, in which he appears to admit to having exploited Schneider, resurfaced. According to the producers, the Tango The series “will explore questions of identity, fame and artistic ambition”. Set in Italy, France and the United States, the series will begin with Bertolucci’s trip to Los Angeles in 1971 to convince bankrupt and bankrupt Brando to play a role in his next film: A Graphic Tale of Sexual Obsession. , emotional depression and murder. “When José and Stampede approached me, I was immediately won over by the project and the chance to take a closer look at one of the biggest scandals in the history of our industry, even if it wasn’t not treated as such at the time, “Brühlmann said. “The opportunity to dive into this world, into all of these fascinating characters, and most importantly the ability to give Maria Schneider a voice, is really exciting.” Adds Padilha: “Tango tells the story of two men who abuse an inexperienced young woman, not for sex, but for art. They did it in front of the camera, and the resulting scene made it a major feature, critically and audience-acclaimed. The director and the cast were bathed in success, while Maria’s pain was overlooked. CBS Studios and Stampede Ventures will release the series in early 2022. Brühlmann and Padilha are both represented by CAA. Padilha is also represented by Management 360 and lawyer Sue Bodine at Cowan DeBaets. Miller and Cohn are represented by UTA and Kaplan Perrone.

