



Colton Underwood says he thought he was going to “die with this secret” of being gay in a new docusery that details his coming out journey. In a trailer for his upcoming Netflix series “Coming Out Colton,” the former “The Bachelor” star also addresses his ugly treatment of ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who has filed a restraining order against him. last year after being accused of harassing her. before she decides to get him up. Underwood, 29, who publicly declared he was gay in April, speaks in the trailer about his internal struggle to come out. “I didn’t mean to be gay, and the main voices in my head were just telling me, you’ll be fine, you’ll be fine,” he said. “I never thought I was going out. I thought I was going to die with this secret.” Underwood has been criticized on social media by those who believed he was looking to cash in on his coming out story while using it to distract from the situation with Randolph. Underwood and Randolph first met while filming their season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. They didn’t get engaged at the end of the season, but he was revealed at the end of the season. final that they were as a couple. The couple announced their separation at the end of May 2020 in now-deleted Instagram posts. I never want people to think I’m going out to change the narrative, or to sweep and not take responsibility for my actions, and now that I have this gay life I don’t have to bring up my past. straight man, Underwoodsays Variety in May. Controlling situations to try to capture any part of the outright fantasy I was trying to live out was so wrong. A reference to the restraining order is made during the trailer for “Coming Out Colton”. “The reason I’m dating is because I’m ashamed and kind of mortified about what got me into this position in the first place,” Underwood said in the clip. He is also seen in agony telling his father he is gay, which he does while the two are fishing together. Underwood also mentioned this moment in a Instagram post Last week. “This image was captured moments after I dated my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey,” he wrote. “I look forward to sharing more of my story with you, including the lessons I learned along the way.” Underwood, who is a former Illinois State soccer player, is also seen speaking with prominent gay athletes Michael Sam, the first openly gay player to be drafted by an NFL team, and the skier Olympic Acrobatic Gus Kenworthy. The new series arrives on Netflix on December 3.



