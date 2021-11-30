Unemployment drops in New Mexico in October, but remains below the US rate





FARMINGTON The unemployment rate in New Mexico and the Farmington Metropolitan Statistical Area fell again significantly in October, continuing a trend that continued throughout the latter half of the year. The state’s unemployment rate of 6.5% for October was down from September’s 6.9% rate, although New Mexico still has not caught up with the national unemployment rate of 4. 6%, according to a Nov. 19 press release from the Department of New Mexico. workforce solutions. The unemployment rate in New Mexico a year ago was 8.5%, and the statewide rate was 7.6% in July, before starting to drop significantly each month. New Mexico’s unemployment rate either declined or remained stable for nine consecutive months. But the state still has the fifth highest unemployment rate in the country, just like last month, with only New York, New Jersey, California and Nevada, according to figures from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. . And it still has a lot of ground to catch up to to match its performance before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the state’s unemployment rate for February 2020 was 4.8%. An overview of previous prices:Farmington MSA records second consecutive drop in unemployment rate The news was even better for the Farmington MSA, which posted the highest unemployment rate among the state’s four MSAs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Farmington area had an unemployment rate of 6.2% in October, down from 6.9% in September and well below the 9.5% rate in October 2020. It was also the first time that the rate Farmington’s MSA has been below the state average since the pandemic began. Unemployment in the Farmington area is still much higher than in the MSAs of Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces. The Santa Fe region led the way with an unemployment rate of 5%, while Albuquerque was second at 5.1% and Las Cruces was third at 5.2%. The declining direction of New Mexico’s unemployment rate is reflected in the rate for most of its counties. Luna County in southwest New Mexico again had the state’s highest unemployment rate in October at 10.6%, but that rate was down from 11, 3% in September and was a big reduction from its all-time high of 18% in April. Across the country:Is the job market on the mend? Unemployment benefits hit lowest point in pandemic Lea County and McKinley County were tied for the state’s second highest unemployment rate at 7%, while Taos County was fourth at 6.7%. Cibola County was fifth at 6.5%, while San Juan County was tied with Torrance County for sixth place at 6.2%. As usual, Los Alamos County had New Mexico’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%, down from 2.5% last month. Union County was second at 3.3%, Curry County was third at 3.6% and Hidalgo County was fourth at 3.8%. No other county in the state had an unemployment rate below 4% in October. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

