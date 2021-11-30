Legendary actor Dalaithngu has died aged 68

Actor Yolŋu David Dalaithngu in Darwin, January 10, 2007 (AAP Image / Terry Trewin)

Indigenous actor David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has died at the age of 68.

The famous actor Yolngu, originally from Ramingining in Arnhem Land, and a member of the Mandjalpingu clan died on Monday.

In his later years, Dalaithngu lived in Murray Bridge, South Australia.

It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of an iconic artist of a generation who shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on screen – David Dalaithngu AM. My thoughts are with his family and his dear friend and caregiver Mary Hood. Valley. pic.twitter.com/jFcncuYpRm – Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) November 29, 2021

1/3 Our family mourns the passing of David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu AM. A film legend, a cultural icon, a painter and a dancer – walked in two worlds but has always remained loyal to his people and his homelands. pic.twitter.com/DPOLHaGLRv – Ngarra Murray (@ngarra_murray) November 29, 2021

For a man who has defined Indigenous Australians in movies for half a century, it seemed fitting that Dalaithngu’s last known public farewell had been said on film.

“Thanks so much for watching me,” the 66-year-old actor said in a 2019 video after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from NAIDOC, the National Day Observation Committee. aborigines and islanders.

“Never forget me. As long as I am here, I will never forget you. I will always remember you, even though I am gone forever, I will always remember it,” said the actor, whose daughters Phoebe and MaKia accepted the award on his behalf. in Canberra, revealing he had lung cancer.

“Someday soon he’ll be going to Dreamtime,” said Phoebe Marson, fighting back tears.

Born in Maningrida in Arnhem Land on July 1, 1953, David Dalaithngu grew up among the Yolngu people, far from the world of white men, becoming a talented tracker, hunter and ceremonial dancer.

It was his ability as a dancer that gave him his great luck at the age of 16. This brought him to the attention of British filmmaker Nicolas Roeg, who gave him a starring role in the 1971 film Walkabout.

The film and Dalaithngu were smash hits, and the actor traveled the world promoting the film, meeting famous artists like John Lennon and Bob Marley along the way.

He went on to star in a series of Australian box office hits, including his “favorite” Storm Boy in 1976, The Last Wave a year later, Crocodile Dundee in 1986 and Rabbit-Proof Fence in 2002.

He also appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s Australia in 2008 after acclaimed performances in arthouse films put his stalled career back on track.

Nice words from Hugh about his Aussie co-star: Repost Hugh Jackman: I join all Australians and the world in mourning the loss of David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu. One of the great privileges of my life has been working with David on the film Australia. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Hnrh4ylRgm – The Jackman’s Landing fan page (@JackmansLanding) November 29, 2021

They included the 2002 film The Tracker, which he considered his “best film,” describing the relationship between white and indigenous men in the early 1900s, as well as Ten Canoes in 2006, which showed indigenous culture before colonization. Blanche, and Charlie’s Country in 2013, following the death of an Indigenous person.

The low budget Ten Canoes, based on a traditional tale of love and revenge, earned him a Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival for Best Actor in Innovative Cinema.

Variety described him as “an actor capable of playfulness and gravity, often on the same plane” and Screen International said he crowned his career with “a spellbinding portrayal”.

Dalaithngu was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1987 and received the Centenary Medal in 2001. In 2005 he was named Northern Territory Australian of the Year.

Twice he received the Australian Film Institute award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, for The Tracker and Charlie’s Country, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Rabbit-Proof Fence.

He was nominated for a Helpmann Award in 2004 for Best Male Actor in a Play for the Gulpilil production.

It was also celebrated in art when the portrait of Craig Ruddy won the 2004 Archibald Prize.

RIP Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpilil (born David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu), who made his unforgettable screen debut in Nicolas Roeg’s 1971 drama WALKABOUT. Descended from the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolŋu people, he was also an acclaimed dancer, singer and painter. pic.twitter.com/a5NMXeLWEd – Mike Rubin (@rubinbooty) November 29, 2021

Thanks for the inspiration, David Gulpilil. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/JfIMKFun43 – Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) November 29, 2021

But along with the accolades, there were alcohol and depression issues, and a series of court appearances that landed him in jail twice.

In 2005, he lost his license for a year; in 2009, he recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.147 but was fired because a magistrate ruled that he only drove at the time to avoid possible violence.

In 2007, a Darwin magistrate dismissed the charge of being armed with an offensive weapon during a dispute, ruling that he carried a machete not as a weapon but as a tool for carving didgeridoos and totems and build shelters in the bush.

But soon another magistrate imposed a 12-month domestic violence order on him, forbidding him to assault or threaten his second wife Miriam Ashley and ordering him to stay away from her while drinking.

Three years later, a more serious charge was laid against his wife for aggravated assault; a court heard that he threw a broom at her, fracturing her arm, because she did not want to get up off the ground and come to him while drinking in a house in Darwin.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended after five months.

Dalaithngu’s lawyer said Ms Ashley, who was in court, had since reconciled with her husband and regretted reporting the incident to police.

Dalaithngu had already served a few weeks in prison for alcohol-related traffic offenses, his lawyer said.

Dalaithngu cried in public after a court appearance, claiming he wanted to leave the grog and make another film.

This is exactly what he did, and over the following years he returned to his roots as a tribal elder, whose people included his sons Jida and Jamie, mentoring youth, pursuing land claims and calling for compensation for the “stolen generations” of indigenous children forcibly removed from their families.

