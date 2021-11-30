Housewife and the Shah Shocker: How to Watch on Hulu





Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s ongoing legal battle is at the center of a new ABC News Workshop project, Housewife and Shah Shocker, which is now streaming on Hulu. The series will take an in-depth look at Shah’s ongoing legal issue, focusing on the controversial reality TV star and the telemarketing fraud charges brought against Shah and his alleged co-conspirators, by ABC News. Shah was arrested in March 2021 for her alleged role in a massive fraud and money laundering program, according to Deseret News. Since then, Shah has faced federal charges of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and money laundering in a long-standing alleged telemarketing scam, according to NBC New York. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. Shahs’ arrest was the focus of marketing leading up to Season 2 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Images from the show include the arrest, which took place during the filming of Season 2. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow recently said she was emotionally traumatized after Shahs’ arrest, saying she had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder for weeks. I feel like we all felt emotionally traumatized, and it’s just starting to open the floodgates of questioning, Barlow noted. Meanwhile, the Shah’s aunt, Lehua Vincent, said ABC News Studios that she believes Shah is innocent and that her niece could never commit such crimes. This is the most difficult time for our whole family, said Vincent ABC News. The Jen Shah I know is a woman from a culture deeply rooted in honesty, loyalty and hard work. There’s no way Jen has the capacity to be hurtful, hurtful, or disrespectful. How to watch Housewife and the Shah Shocker You will need a Hulu subscription to watch the new Housewife and Shah Shocker show. A Hulu Basic account costs around $ 7 per month / Hulu Premium, which includes ads, can be purchased for $ 13 per month

Disney + offers a package with Disney +, Hulu, and ESPN +.

