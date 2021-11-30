Los Angeles Blade celebrates West Hollywood as it turns 37 today

WEST HOLLYWOOD The City of West Hollywood Transgender Advisory Council will host a virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6 p.m., with a reading of names to commemorate those who have been murdered as a result of the violence anti-transgender.

The program will be hosted by transgender leader and advocate Sabel Samone-Loreca and will feature guest speaker Reverend Valerie Spencer, as well as tributes from musical artist LZ Love and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, TCLA.

For more information on the Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony, visitwww.weho.org/lgbtq.

The event will be broadcast live on the City of West Hollywood’s WeHoTV YouTube channel atwww.youtube.com/wehotv.

Participants can join the event virtually by registering for the Zoom program using this link:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w0qal-CDSWmv1CKyc7dmNA.

Sabel Samone-Loreca via Facebook

Transgender Day of Remembrance is part of the City of West Hollywood’s annual recognition of Transgender Awareness Month, which is recognized annually in the United States in November.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is an opportunity to look ahead and re-commit to ending discrimination and transphobia by amplifying the visibility and voices of the transgender community. The City encourages each member of the community to honor those lives and memories and take the opportunity to reflect on the work that remains to be done.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender lawyer Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998. The vigil commemorates transgender people lost to their lives. violence since the death of Rita Hesters and has become an important annual tradition.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) tracks annual statistics of violence against people from the transgender community. In the latest statistics currently available, HRC reported that2021in the United States, at least 43 transgender and gender nonconforming people have been shot or killed by other violent means.

A disproportionate number of victims are black and Latin transgender women. The 2021 report follows reports of 44 deaths in 2020; 27 deaths in 2019; 26 deaths in 2018; 29 deaths in 2017; and 23 deaths in 2016.

According to HRC: It is clear that deadly violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and uncontrolled access to weapons on fire conspire to deprive them of jobs, housing, health care and other necessities, barriers that make them vulnerable.

This wave of violence has been declared an epidemic by the American Medical Association. Actual violence or death rates may, in fact, be higher, but anti-transgender violence can be difficult to measure accurately because victims are sometimes misinterpreted in reports, which can delay awareness. fatal incidents.

The City of West Hollywood and the Citys Transgender Advisory Board recognize November as Transgender Awareness Month. Since its incorporation in 1984, the City of West Hollywood has led the region in pursuing and implementing progressive policies that foster an environment of acceptance in which diversity is celebrated.

The city of West Hollywood will fly the transgender flag above West Hollywood City Hall until Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The flag will fly at half mast on November 20, which is Transgender Day of Remembrance, in honor of of transgender people who were murdered.

City Hall will be flooded with blue, pink and white lighting throughout the month. From Wednesday November 10, 2021 to Sunday November 21, 2021, the lanterns of the globe above Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Robertson Boulevard and Hancock Avenue will glow in blue, pink and white. Transgender flags will be hoisted on the medians of the cities where the flags are currently displayed.

The city of West Hollywood has been one of the most vocal cities in the country defending the legal rights of LGBTQ people. Over 40% of people in the city of West Hollywood identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

The City of West Hollywood is one of the first municipalities to form a Transgender Advisory Council, which addresses advocacy issues on behalf of transgender people in the areas of education, community outreach and empowerment, and makes recommendations to West Hollywood City Council.

Through the Transgender Advisory Council, the City of West Hollywood regularly co-sponsors programming and recognizes Transgender Awareness Month and Transgender Day of Remembrance each November and Transgender Visibility Day on March 31.

For more information on the City of West Hollywood’s Transgender Awareness Month activities and resources, visitwww.weho.org/lgbtq.

As part of its support for the transgender community, the city of West Hollywood has a Transgender Resource Guide available on the Citys website, which provides information on a variety of resources, including legal, health and social services, available in the Greater Los Angeles area to improve and enhance the well-being of transgender people.

For more information on Transgender Awareness Month, please contact Larissa Fooks, City of West Hollywood Community Programs Coordinator at (323) 848-6413 or [email protected]. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.