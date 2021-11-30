Hallyu, Part 2: Yale Students Discuss the Rise of the Korean Entertainment Industry in the United States

Netflix US has seen an increase in the popularity of Korean media and films, especially with recent hits such as Squid Game and Hellbound.

Those who tipped into Netflix anytime over the past few months have seen Squid Game take the number one spot in most-watched shows, spending 46 non-consecutive days at the top since its release in September. Soon after, the South Korean dystopian drama Hellbound reached the number one position, overtaking Squid Game within 24 hours of its release.

In 2021, Netflix has pledged to spend $ 500 million on films and shows produced in South Korea, which may have resulted in an increase in the number of South Korean shows shown on the platform. But while the rapid popularity and consumption of these shows by American viewers was seen by many as unprecedented, a number of Yale students told The News they saw the increase coming.

Squid Game went to three major Korean TV broadcast companies and was turned down each time, explained Haze Yi 23, who grew up in South Korea. And it was when Netflix came in and the investment took place that they were able to make the show. I think part of that is with these platforms there is a growing international market. As this trend continues, there is more freedom for the artistic expression of Korean artists and screenwriters.

Hallyu is a Chinese term meaning Korean vague, in reference to the worldwide rise in popularity of K culture from the 1990s to the 2000s. Eugene Kwon GRD 24, a fourth year PhD. A student in Yales’ combined program in Film and Media Studies and East Asian Studies said the current phenomenon can be considered Hallyu 2.0.

Grace Kao, professor of sociology and ethnicity, race and migration at Yale, explained that Hallyu had an impact for some time, especially in the music industry. From the first K-pop song to hit the US charts in 2009 Nobody by The Wonder Girls to BTS having four number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, it looks like that increase is long overdue, Kao said.

Kwon echoed these sentiments, telling The News that this further increase in the popularity of K dramas is the culmination of a very long process of domestic efforts in Korea to make their products sell well abroad.

He added that platforms such as Netflix have helped spread this success.

Kwon cited Korean media conglomerate CJ as an example, as they have been making efforts since the 1990s to target the global market and audience. CJ is the company behind Parasite and Snowpiercer, and is the Korean distributor for Paramount Pictures. Kwon pointed out that these Korean media companies seek to reach out to the masses and that they realize that it is crucial to be audience and consumer-oriented in their performance.

The creators and producers of those shows now truly understand what drives viewers and audiences around the world, Kwon said.

The boom in Korean entertainment is also partly linked to South Korea’s economic growth. In the 1950s, South Korea was largely an agricultural economy dependent on foreign aid. But thanks to rapid industrialization and urbanization, South Korea’s per capita income has more than doubled since. In the meantime, the Ministry of Culture has been formed to help boost Korean tourism and support domestic entertainment industries.

These efforts were only reinforced with the rise of streaming services. Since 2016, Netflix has added $ 4.7 billion to the South Korean economy, creating 16,000 jobs.

Kao explained how some shows and movies, such as Squid Game, have managed to overcome the language barrier to gain popularity internationally.

I think Squid Game appealed to a lot of people because of its simplicity, Kao said. Games for children are universal, and the desperation of people experiencing poverty is felt by people all over the world as well.

For Yi, one possible explanation for the popularity of Squid Game lies in the obvious themes of wealth and inequality. Yi said that there is a pretty big gap between the rich and the poor in South Korea, evidenced by the small size of the country. There is also a huge gap in the United States, Yi noted, but it’s a gap where the poor can’t really imagine how the rich live because they live in such different areas. As the wealth gap in the United States grows, Americans relate more to Korean movies and shows on these issues, she said.

Squid game is currently the most watched show in Netflix history, with 2.1 billion viewing hours worldwide. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has announced that a second season is in the works.