Search warrant executed at Marilyn Mansons home in West Hollywood: source





Marilyn Manson’s home has been visited by authorities in West Hollywood. A source confirmed to Fox News that deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) visited the 52-year-old rocker in California, serving a search warrant. The exact reason for the warrant was unclear, but TMZ reported that officers raided the property as part of a search related to Manson’s ongoing sexual assault investigations. The exit reported that the “Beautiful People” musician was not at home at the time, leading authorities to force entry. MARILYN MANSON’S LAWYER AFFIRMS VIDEOGRAPHER CONSENT TO BE EXPOSED TO BODY FLUIDS Police seized media storage units, including hard drives, from the property, according to TMZ. The hard drives will be reviewed before the case is submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney. Fox News has contacted LASD and Manson’s attorney for comment. MARILYN MANSON to face sexual assault trial against “GAME OF THRONES” actress ESM BIANCO; Dismissal request refused Manson has been accused of sexual assault by several women. Earlier this year, Jane Doe sued the musician for sexual assault, sexual violence and intentional assault with emotional distress. In her trial, the accuser alleged that the rocker, born Brian Warner, “raped” her and also subjected her to “other degrading acts of sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse”. The lawsuit was dismissed on the grounds of limitation. THE TRIAL OF THE RAPE ACCUSER OF MARILYN MANSONS RETURNED ON LIMITATION STATUS Days before the complaint against Jane Doe was filed, Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, sued her former employer, alleging sexual assault, bodily harm and harassment. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco also sued the musician for sexual assault, trafficking and abuse. Likewise, actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was previously engaged to the rocker, accused him of abuse and grooming. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Manson has denied all of the allegations. Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report

