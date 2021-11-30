Muse Entertainment hires Alex Jordan as senior vice president of production





Muse Entertainment Enterprises has brought in film and television veteran Alex Jordan to become their new senior vice president of production. Jordan, which begins January 1, will be based in Toronto and will focus on producing shows for the international market. Jordan was recently producer of Paramount Plus’s “Mayor of Kingstown”. He also worked on the feature film “Between Waves”, which was released this summer. Her other credits include work on series such as “Nikita”, “Transporter”, “Rogue” and “Private Eyes”. “Alex has a track record of producing great shows, and I look forward to having such a respected and talented leader in our Toronto operation,” said Irene Litinsky, President of Production, Muse Entertainment. Jordan will work closely with Litinsky, as well as Muse’s development teams in Montreal, Toronto and Los Angeles to produce scripted programming in all genres and formats for the global market. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the incredibly respected team at Muse Entertainment,” Jordan said. “The focus on creating premium content in international markets is something I look forward to being a part of. Toronto is a diverse and exciting city for filming, desirable not only for Canadian productions, but also for productions around the world. I am honored to lead the Muse litter in this burgeoning film market. Founded in 1998, Muse’s lineup has included “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” (Hallmark), “Being Human” (Syfy), “Bomb Girls” (Global), “Coroner” (CBC, The CW), “Human Trafficking” ( Lifetime, TMN), “The Kennedys” (History, Reelz) and “Tut” (Spike, History). He is also the originator of the holiday romantic comedy “Single All the Way” for Netflix. Original unscripted projects include “For the Love of Heaven” (Paramount Plus). Muse Entertainment is also home to a working-for-hire company that has included the films “Catch Me If You Can” and “The Terminal”, as well as the CBS series “Blood and Treasure” and “Ghosts”.

