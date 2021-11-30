Why Bollywood Stars Post Breastfeeding Photos on Instagram, Lifestyle News

Neha Dhupia is just one of the many Bollywood actresses who have recently caused a stir by posting revealing photographs on the internet.

They have been mocked and trolled and told to cover up, but they are willing to turn a deaf ear to criticism because there is a higher reason for what they are doing.

Dhupia, along with other actors and models like Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Gul Panag, is a new breed of famous Indian mother who aims to change the way their country views breastfeeding. That’s because in the world’s second most populous country, where a record 49 babies are born every minute, breastfeeding in public is still stigmatized.

As part of her Freedom to Feed campaign, Dhupia, who gave birth to her second baby boy in October, posted photos on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her newborn baby while wearing maternity outfit.

The campaign aims to make new mothers feel more comfortable feeding their babies in public, in a country where it often invites judgment.

In one article, the 41-year-old says she has been criticized for breastfeeding, even though the last thing new mothers need is to be questioned, mocked and worse than anything trolled. What we need is more freedom to feed ourselves. We should be able to feed our baby anywhere, anytime.

Other famous names who have joined the cause include actress Amrita Raos’ husband, radio jockey Anmol, who recently shared a photo of his wife breastfeeding their son. Model and actress Lisa Haydon also posted photos of herself breastfeeding online, calling it a great way to bond and connect with your child.

In some societies, such images can barely raise an eyebrow. Yet in India, a woman breastfeeding her child in the open will often find herself the target of unpleasant comments from passers-by or worse, sexual remarks from men.

The lack of public breastfeeding rooms in a country where women represent 48% of the 1.4 billion inhabitants only amplifies their challenges.

My baby needed to be fed. I started breastfeeding her in the park and got several black looks from older women. Exclamations from Are you crazy ?! and cover up quickly! welcomed me, said Shanti Singh, a model from Kanpur, who gave birth to twins three months ago.

I think I have seen more cleavage displayed on fashion ramps and in Bollywood movies than of a mother nursing her child.

Aided by the actions of Dhupia et co., Many in this very conservative country are beginning to wonder why such a natural practice should invite social stigma or shame.

While many women are forced to cover themselves with a sari or dupatta [scarf] while breastfeeding, some mothers do not because they are afraid to embarrass or suffocate their baby. How would you feel if you eat your meals under a blanket? Singh asked.

Women’s rights activist Ranjana Kumari, director of the Center for Social Research in New Delhi, said entrenched prejudice against breastfeeding in public highlights the pervasiveness of patriarchal expectations and false morality in the middle class .

India is a country where a man who pees in public is considered normal and acceptable. But, just as a woman breastfeeds her hungry baby in public, all hell breaks loose! Women deserve the right to control what they do with their bodies and we must respect their choices, Kumari said.

The activist added that the oversexualization of female breasts coupled with the push of the powerful formula milk lobby to increase sales meant that women’s bodies began to appear less and less functional and more and more like objects of desire.

This is despite the fact that the World Health Organization considers breastfeeding to be one of the most effective means of ensuring the health and survival of the child. Breastfed children score better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese, and less likely to develop diabetes later in life, according to the WHO. Additionally, breastfeeding women have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer, while initiation of breastfeeding within one hour has been found to reduce neonatal mortality by 22.3%.

Early skin-to-skin contact with a mother helps build a mother-to-child bond while reducing infant crying. It also prevents hypothermia in newborns as they receive warmth from the proximity of their mother. It also reduces the risk of postpartum hemorrhage in mothers, which is one of the leading causes of maternal death, said neonatologist Dr Shikha Malhotra of Fortis Hospital in New Delhi.

Despite the importance of breastfeeding, health activists have found that about 70 percent of Indian mothers find breastfeeding a challenge. Only about 44% of babies, or 12 million out of 26 million, begin to breastfeed within an hour of birth, according to national data sources collected by the Ministry of Women and Child Development between 2013 and 2014 Most infants are fed formula or powdered milk. or liquid, or animal milk.

The 2019-2020 National Family Health Survey, conducted in 22 states and EU territories, also found a significant drop in the number of children under three who were breastfed within an hour of birth.

In some demographics, such as urban and educated mothers, the duration of breastfeeding was also decreasing, Malhotra said. This was due to early problems such as sore and cracked nipples, problems latching on, exhaustion from waking up in the middle of the night, and long feeding sessions that caused many mothers to give up on the breast. breastfeeding their baby, she said.

However, with greater awareness and education, many millennial mothers have embraced breastfeeding. New Delhi-based public relations manager Harpreet Kaur Bakshi, 33, was so determined to feed her son that even though she was working full time, I made sure to pump and leave bottles at home for him. Whenever I had the chance, I fed him and didn’t care what other people thought or if they judged me.

Bakshi said that women realize the health benefits of breast milk over formula and that is why there was such a heated debate about why women should not be judged if they choose to feed their breasts. child in public.

The government has also intervened with several initiatives. The National Breastfeeding Promotion Program aims to teach young mothers about the benefits of breastfeeding while training midwives and hospital nurses to guide and encourage them. Fittingly, her brand ambassador is Madhuri Dixit, the Bollywood actress.

This article first appeared in South China Morning Post.