Iconic Hollywood Accessory Creators Announce Guild – NBC Los Angeles





The real estate masters, the people responsible for creating iconic movie and movie props like Rosebud, Captain America’s lightsabers and shield, have a new trade association, which was launched on Monday to offer professional education opportunities and cultivate future generations. The inaugural class of 78 members of the Property Masters Guild was created this month, according to a statement. “The Property Masters Guild has long been a dream for many of us in the business,” PMG President Joshua Meltzer said in the statement. “The owner of the property is arguably one of the most important people on a film set. I don’t know why it took so long, but I am honored to be part of the first organization dedicated to the elevation of our profession and the education of industry and the public on the essential contributions and the varied skills that the Masters of Real Estate possess. “ The mission of the Guild of Real Estate Masters is: raise awareness of the profession of real estate master inside and outside the entertainment industry.

to educate its members to maintain the highest quality standards within the craft industry.

cultivate, inspire and train future real estate masters, in particular those from under-represented backgrounds.

to promote greater collaboration between owners of property and their profession. The Property Masters Guild was founded by four people, Meltzer, Gregg Bilson, Hope Parrish and Chris Call. “For too long the Master of Property has gone unrecognized in film and television. Props are the objects of life, we all have them, cherish them and use them to help express who we are. In the movies, it’s the Master of Property, working with the creators, director and actors who help define their character through their possession, ”said Call, PMG board member and master of property, in a statement. “On set, it is the master of property who maintains the integrity of the artistic conception created by the artistic department. When the camera is about to shoot and the director or an actor is struck by an idea for help tell the story – that’s they turn to the master of the property who pulls the rabbit out of the hat. “ The Property Masters Guild is a 501 (c) 6 not-for-profit corporation and is governed by the International Alliance of Theater Employees. Since 2021, he has been recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “In the cinema, prop conservation is as critical as the cast of actors. Although often overlooked, the art of the master of the property is as important as any other role in collaborative medium. Imagine your favorite movies, but swap them all the random objects these characters interact with. It would be like recasting the movie. The props are the result of incredible talent, countless hours and teams of artists working to make them appear – like a great performance – inevitable, ”director and producer JJ Abrams said. in a press release.

