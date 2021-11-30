Abhishek Bachchan in Rakul Preet, Bollywood Praises Ranveer Singh’s 83 Trailer





The highly anticipated Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 trailer has been released. Fans were eagerly awaiting the film which was due to be released last Christmas. However, the coronavirus pandemic played a spoiling role and the film’s release has been delayed. Not only fans, but even Bollywood celebrities love the 3 Minute 49 Second trailer which features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. BOLLYWOOD LAUDS 83 TRAILER Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared the trailer. Sharing the trailer, he wrote: “The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! # 83 Trailer in Hindi now! 83 MOVIE RELEASE DECEMBER 24, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, kannada and malayalam. Also in 3D. # ThisIs83 (sic). “ Soon, many celebrities left rave reviews on the post. While Abhishek Bachchan commented with a hand emoji, Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “What the wowwwwwwwwww !!!! That’s beyond a sixer !! What can’t you not do @ranveersingh .. goosebumps .. this one will be a double blockbuster for sure !! (sic). “ Manish Malhotra also commented on the trailer with a thumbs-up emoji. Sophie Choudry, like most of us, got goosebumps after seeing the trailer. She commented on the video for the trailer and wrote: “Goosebumps are coming from the trailer !! Picture me kya hoga ??! Uff that looks so awesome !!! I love you @ ranveersingh and the whole team !!! (sic). “ Esha Deol called the trailer “exceptional”. APPROXIMATELY 83 Besides Ranveer Singh trying out the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is co-produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit theaters on December 24. READ ALSO | Ranveer Singhs 83 and Shahid Kapoors Jersey to bring cricket to theaters in December

